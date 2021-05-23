Sanders Wins King of the West Feature at Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (May 22, 2021) — Justin Sanders won the King of the West Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Petaluma Speedway. Bud Kaeding, Joel Myers Jr, Tim Estenson, and D.J. Netto rounded out the top five.

King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC

Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, California

Saturday May 22, 2021

Feature:

1. 16a-Justin Sanders

2. 69-Bud Kaeding

3. 46jr-Joel Myers Jr.

3. 88e-Tim Estenson

4. 88n-DJ Netto

5. 41-Dominic Scelzi

6. 93-Kaleb Montgomery

7. 42-Tim Kaeding

8. 26-Billy Aton

9. 21-Austin McCarl

10. 56-Ryan Robinson

11. 83v-Sean Becker

12. 98-Sean Watts

13. 76-Kenny Allen

14. 88-Kyle Offill

15. 18-Michael Sellers

16. 2r-Richard Brace Jr.

17. 4-Burt Foland

18. 09s-Geoffrey Strole

19. 92-Andy Forsberg