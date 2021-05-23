Sanders Wins King of the West Feature at Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (May 22, 2021) — Justin Sanders won the King of the West Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Petaluma Speedway. Bud Kaeding, Joel Myers Jr, Tim Estenson, and D.J. Netto rounded out the top five.
King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
Petaluma Speedway
Petaluma, California
Saturday May 22, 2021
Feature:
1. 16a-Justin Sanders
2. 69-Bud Kaeding
3. 46jr-Joel Myers Jr.
3. 88e-Tim Estenson
4. 88n-DJ Netto
5. 41-Dominic Scelzi
6. 93-Kaleb Montgomery
7. 42-Tim Kaeding
8. 26-Billy Aton
9. 21-Austin McCarl
10. 56-Ryan Robinson
11. 83v-Sean Becker
12. 98-Sean Watts
13. 76-Kenny Allen
14. 88-Kyle Offill
15. 18-Michael Sellers
16. 2r-Richard Brace Jr.
17. 4-Burt Foland
18. 09s-Geoffrey Strole
19. 92-Andy Forsberg