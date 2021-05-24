Justyn Cox Wins at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (May 23, 2021) — Justyn Cox won the 360 sprint car feature Sunday night at Placerville Speedway. Cox started on the pole and led all 25-laps in route to victory. Justin Sanders, Tanner Carrick, Dominic Scelzi, and Kalib Henry rounded out the top five.

Placerville Speedway

Placerville, California

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying:

1. 16X-Andy Gregg, 10.583

2. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr., 10.597

3. X1-Andy Forsberg, 10.615

4. 5J-Kalib Henry, 10.619

5. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 10.654

6. 29-Willie Croft, 10.667

7. 88A-Joey Ancona, 10.672

8. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 10.681

9. 69-Bud Kaeding, 10.718

10. 7C-Justyn Cox, 10.720

11. 93-Kaleb Montgomery, 10.740

12. 21-Shane Hopkins, 10.750

13. 38B-Blake Carrick, 10.751

14. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 10.774

15. 2X-Max Mittry, 10.783

16. 83V-Sean Becker, 10.799

17. 12J-John Clark, 10.805

18. 24-Justin Henry, 10.834

19. 34-Landon Brooks, 10.845

20. 35M-Justin Sanders, 10.856

21. 22X-Tyler Thompson, 10.883

22. 85-C.J. Humphreys, 10.898

23. 94-Greg Decaires V, 10.938

24. 21X-Michael Ing, 10.940

25. 21W-Josh Wiesz, 10.944

26. 25-Justin Johnson, 10.967

27. 57B-Bobby Butler, 11.011

28. 8-Colby Wiesz, 11.056

29. 98-Chris Masters, 11.128

30. 4-Jodie Robinson, 11.169

31. 5R-Ryan Rocha, 11.190

32. 80N-Justin Bradway, 11.258

33. 38-Colby Johnson, 11.281

34. 5V-Angelo Cornet, 11.376

35. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt, 11.427

36. 5A-Lonny Alton, 12.965

Heat Race #1:

1. 7C-Justyn Cox

2. 21-Shane Hopkins

3. 16X-Andy Gregg

4. 29-Willie Croft

5. 83V-Sean Becker

6. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

7. 24-Justin Henry

8. 4-Jodie Robinson

9. 85-C.J. Humphreys

Heat Race #2:

1. 93-Kaleb Montgomery

2. 38B-Blake Carrick

3. 69-Bud Kaeding

4. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

5. 2X-Max Mittry

6. 34-Landon Brooks

7. 94-Greg Decaires

8. 12J-John Clark

9. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt

Heat Race #3:

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick

2. 22X-Tyler Thompson

3. 41-Dominic Scelzi

4. X1-Andy Forsberg

5. 57B-Bobby Butler

6. 80N-Justin Bradway

7. 98-Chris Masters

8. 5V-Angelo Cornet

9. 21W-Josh Wiesz

Heat Race #4:

1. 35M-Justin Sanders

2. 21X-Michael Ing

3. 88A-Joey Ancona

4. 5J-Kalib Henry

5. 25-Justin Johnson

6. 38-Colby Johnson

7. 5R-Ryan Rocha

8. 8-Colby Wiesz

9. 5A-Lonny Alton

C-Main:

1. 38-Colby Johnson

2. 5V-Angelo Cornet

3. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt

4. 5A-Lonny Alton

B-Main:

1. 83V-Sean Becker

2. 2X-Max Mittry

3. 34-Landon Brooks

4. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

5. 57B-Bobby Butler

6. 24-Justin Henry

7. 80N-Justin Bradway

8. 38-Colby Johnson

9. 4-Jodie Robinson

10. 94-Greg Decaires

11. 5R-Ryan Rocha

12. 8-Colby Wiesz

13. 98-Chris Masters

14. 85-C.J. Humphreys

15. 5V-Angelo Cornet

16. 21W-Josh Wiesz

17. 12J-John Clark

18. 25-Justin Johnson

A-main:

1. 7C-Justyn Cox

2. 35M-Justin Sanders

3. 83T-Tanner Carrick

4. 41-Dominic Scelzi

5. 5J-Kalib Henry

6. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

7. X1-Andy Forsberg

8. 29-Willie Croft

9. 93-Kaleb Montgomery

10. 69-Bud Kaeding

11. 16X-Andy Gregg

12. 21-Shane Hopkins

13. 88A-Joey Ancona

14. 83V-Sean Becker

15. 38B-Blake Carrick

16. 34-Landon Brooks

17. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

18. 2X-Max Mittry

19. 22X-Tyler Thompson

20. 21X-Michael Ing