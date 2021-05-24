Justyn Cox Wins at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (May 23, 2021) — Justyn Cox won the 360 sprint car feature Sunday night at Placerville Speedway. Cox started on the pole and led all 25-laps in route to victory. Justin Sanders, Tanner Carrick, Dominic Scelzi, and Kalib Henry rounded out the top five.
Placerville Speedway
Placerville, California
Sunday, May 23, 2021
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Qualifying:
1. 16X-Andy Gregg, 10.583
2. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr., 10.597
3. X1-Andy Forsberg, 10.615
4. 5J-Kalib Henry, 10.619
5. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 10.654
6. 29-Willie Croft, 10.667
7. 88A-Joey Ancona, 10.672
8. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 10.681
9. 69-Bud Kaeding, 10.718
10. 7C-Justyn Cox, 10.720
11. 93-Kaleb Montgomery, 10.740
12. 21-Shane Hopkins, 10.750
13. 38B-Blake Carrick, 10.751
14. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 10.774
15. 2X-Max Mittry, 10.783
16. 83V-Sean Becker, 10.799
17. 12J-John Clark, 10.805
18. 24-Justin Henry, 10.834
19. 34-Landon Brooks, 10.845
20. 35M-Justin Sanders, 10.856
21. 22X-Tyler Thompson, 10.883
22. 85-C.J. Humphreys, 10.898
23. 94-Greg Decaires V, 10.938
24. 21X-Michael Ing, 10.940
25. 21W-Josh Wiesz, 10.944
26. 25-Justin Johnson, 10.967
27. 57B-Bobby Butler, 11.011
28. 8-Colby Wiesz, 11.056
29. 98-Chris Masters, 11.128
30. 4-Jodie Robinson, 11.169
31. 5R-Ryan Rocha, 11.190
32. 80N-Justin Bradway, 11.258
33. 38-Colby Johnson, 11.281
34. 5V-Angelo Cornet, 11.376
35. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt, 11.427
36. 5A-Lonny Alton, 12.965
Heat Race #1:
1. 7C-Justyn Cox
2. 21-Shane Hopkins
3. 16X-Andy Gregg
4. 29-Willie Croft
5. 83V-Sean Becker
6. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
7. 24-Justin Henry
8. 4-Jodie Robinson
9. 85-C.J. Humphreys
Heat Race #2:
1. 93-Kaleb Montgomery
2. 38B-Blake Carrick
3. 69-Bud Kaeding
4. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
5. 2X-Max Mittry
6. 34-Landon Brooks
7. 94-Greg Decaires
8. 12J-John Clark
9. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt
Heat Race #3:
1. 83T-Tanner Carrick
2. 22X-Tyler Thompson
3. 41-Dominic Scelzi
4. X1-Andy Forsberg
5. 57B-Bobby Butler
6. 80N-Justin Bradway
7. 98-Chris Masters
8. 5V-Angelo Cornet
9. 21W-Josh Wiesz
Heat Race #4:
1. 35M-Justin Sanders
2. 21X-Michael Ing
3. 88A-Joey Ancona
4. 5J-Kalib Henry
5. 25-Justin Johnson
6. 38-Colby Johnson
7. 5R-Ryan Rocha
8. 8-Colby Wiesz
9. 5A-Lonny Alton
C-Main:
1. 38-Colby Johnson
2. 5V-Angelo Cornet
3. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt
4. 5A-Lonny Alton
B-Main:
1. 83V-Sean Becker
2. 2X-Max Mittry
3. 34-Landon Brooks
4. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
5. 57B-Bobby Butler
6. 24-Justin Henry
7. 80N-Justin Bradway
8. 38-Colby Johnson
9. 4-Jodie Robinson
10. 94-Greg Decaires
11. 5R-Ryan Rocha
12. 8-Colby Wiesz
13. 98-Chris Masters
14. 85-C.J. Humphreys
15. 5V-Angelo Cornet
16. 21W-Josh Wiesz
17. 12J-John Clark
18. 25-Justin Johnson
A-main:
1. 7C-Justyn Cox
2. 35M-Justin Sanders
3. 83T-Tanner Carrick
4. 41-Dominic Scelzi
5. 5J-Kalib Henry
6. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
7. X1-Andy Forsberg
8. 29-Willie Croft
9. 93-Kaleb Montgomery
10. 69-Bud Kaeding
11. 16X-Andy Gregg
12. 21-Shane Hopkins
13. 88A-Joey Ancona
14. 83V-Sean Becker
15. 38B-Blake Carrick
16. 34-Landon Brooks
17. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
18. 2X-Max Mittry
19. 22X-Tyler Thompson
20. 21X-Michael Ing