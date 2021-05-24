Seavey Edges Beauchamp for Non-Wing Sprint Car Victory at Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (May 23, 2021) — Logan Seavey scored his second sprint car victory of the weekend Sunday night at Kokomo Speedway. Seavey edged Brent Beauchamp by 0.042 to back up his victory Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway. Thomas Meseraull, Clinton Boyles, and Jadon Rogers rounded out the top five.

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo, Indiana

Sunday May 23, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 5-Logan Seavey

2. 11B-Brent Beauchamp

3. 47-Thomas Meseraull

4. 57-Clinton Boyles

5. 14-Jadon Rogers

6. 21az-Jake Swanson

7. 4-Braydon Comwell

8. 41-Cole Ketcham

9. 01-Anthony D’Alessio

10. P8-Andrew Prather

11. 39-Matt Goodnight

12. 11L-Ricky Lewis

13. 5x-Alex Banales

14. 9x-Ricky Peterson

15. 44-David Hair

16. 34-Sterling Cling

17. 11-Aaron Davis

18. 9Z-Zack Pretorius

19. 79-Max Guilford

20. 57C-Cole Bodine