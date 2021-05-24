Seavey Edges Beauchamp for Non-Wing Sprint Car Victory at Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (May 23, 2021) — Logan Seavey scored his second sprint car victory of the weekend Sunday night at Kokomo Speedway. Seavey edged Brent Beauchamp by 0.042 to back up his victory Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway. Thomas Meseraull, Clinton Boyles, and Jadon Rogers rounded out the top five.
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, Indiana
Sunday May 23, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 5-Logan Seavey
2. 11B-Brent Beauchamp
3. 47-Thomas Meseraull
4. 57-Clinton Boyles
5. 14-Jadon Rogers
6. 21az-Jake Swanson
7. 4-Braydon Comwell
8. 41-Cole Ketcham
9. 01-Anthony D’Alessio
10. P8-Andrew Prather
11. 39-Matt Goodnight
12. 11L-Ricky Lewis
13. 5x-Alex Banales
14. 9x-Ricky Peterson
15. 44-David Hair
16. 34-Sterling Cling
17. 11-Aaron Davis
18. 9Z-Zack Pretorius
19. 79-Max Guilford
20. 57C-Cole Bodine