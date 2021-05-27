Photo Gallery: 2021 Hulman Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, USAC National Sprint Car Series Brady Bacon flipping outside the track during heat race action at the Terre Haute Action Track. Bacon would return to finish third in the feature using a backup car. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Windom and his race team after winning the 2021 Tony Hulman Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tye Mihocko (#5) and Mario Clouser (#6). (Mark Funderburk photo) Charles Davis Jr. (#47) inside of Mario Clouser (#6). (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Windom. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris WIndom (Mark Funderburk photo) Jake Swanson (#21AZ) and Logan Seavey (#5). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brady Bacon (#69) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (#9K). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Cummins (#3R) inside of Matt Westfall (#33M). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brady Bacon (#69) inside of Nick Bilbee (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brady Bacon flipping outside the track during heat race action at the Terre Haute Action Track. Bacon would return to finish third in the feature using a backup car. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Windom after winning the 2021 Tony Hulman Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track. (Mark Funderburk photo) Justin Grant (#4) and Chris Windom (#19) racing for the lead at the Terre Haute Action Track. (Mark Funderburk photo) Riley Kreisel (#91), Chris Windom (#19), Kevin Thomas Jr. (#9K) and Chase Stockon (#5S). (Mark Funderburk photo) C.J. Leary (#77) inside of Jake Swanson (#21AZ). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brandon Mattox (#28) inside of Brady Bacon (#69). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brady Bacon (#69) inside of Kyle Cummins (#3R). (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Windom after winning the 2021 Tony Hulman Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track. (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Terre Haute Action Track Set for Saturday’s “Hurtubise Classic” Hulman Classic rained out Jerry Coons Takes 43rd Tony Hulman/Jim Hurtubise Classic at Terre Haute Terre Haute Rained Out After Qualifications TORRENTIAL RAIN & WET GROUNDS FORCE TERRE HAUTE CANCELLATION Photo GalleryTerre Haute Action TrackTony Hulman ClassicUnited States Auto ClubUSAC National Sprint Car Championship