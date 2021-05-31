Fredenberg 50 to Highlight 85th Badger Reunion

May 28, 2021- Sun Prairie, WI — The Badger Midget Auto Racing Association, in partnership with the Fredenberg family and Conrad Real Estate, has announced the return of the historic Fredenberg Memorial 50 during the 2021 Badger Reunion event at Angell Park Speedway on August 1.

The Fredenberg Memorial 50, originally established in 1964, honors the 1956 Badger Midget Series Champion Al Fredenberg Sr. Fredenberg was fatally injured at the Angell Park Speedway, his hometown track, in 1963. Fredenberg’s family has carried on his racing legacy by following in his footsteps and participating in BMARA events and events at Angell Park Speedway over several decades.

Al Fredenberg Jr, Dan Fredenberg, Ron Fredenberg, Bev Fredenberg, and Bill Berg have all participated in Midget races since Al Fredenberg Sr’s passing. The highlights of their participation included a win by Dan Fredenberg at the 20th Anniversary of his father’s death and a BMARA driving championship in 1981 also by Dan Fredenberg. The Fredenberg Memorial 50 was a mainstay on the Badger Midget Series schedule from 1964 to 2013. The race holds the record as the longest-running event at the Angell Park Speedway.

Life-long family friend Nick Conrad, of Conrad Real Estate, worked to bring back this iconic event for 2021 and revitalize the legacy so many BMARA fans and competitors have honored in years past. Previous winners include four-time winners Dan Boorse and Kevin Doty, as well as former winners Kevin Olson, Billy Wood, John Hartwig, Paul Clark, Stan Fox, Dean Erfurth, and several other Midget racing powerhouses. The most recent winner was Darren Hagen in 2013.