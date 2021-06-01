RacinBoys Offering Special Annual Price for All Access Subscription

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 1, 2021) – RacinBoys has a special sale on its annual All Access subscription as the new platform and apps were recently released.

Racing fans can catch all of the action via a RacinBoys All Access subscription for only $29.99 per month or the special rate of $150 per year if ordered within the next couple of weeks.

The new website – http://www.RacinBoys.tv – hosts the live and On-Demand video content produced by the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network. RacinBoys also has an app on IOS, APPLE TV, ANDROID, ANDROID TV, ROKU and FIRESTICK TV that will showcase the content.

The special promotion is only available on the website. Those who sign up for an annual subscription for only $150 will be grandfathered in at that price. That is a $100 SAVINGS once the price goes back to normal.

This weekend’s All Access races include a pair of doubleheaders.

The ASCS Sooner Region invades Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Okla., on Saturday and Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Sunday. The race at Lawton Speedway is also sanctioned by the ASCS Lone Star Region.

Additionally, the USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association visits U.S. 36 Raceway near Osborn, Mo., on Friday and Bethany Speedway in Bethany, Mo., on Saturday.

All four races will have a live video stream from hot laps through the Victory Lane interviews.

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .