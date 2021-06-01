Racing Optics helps racers at the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic see clearly

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – For a dirt track racer, having clear vision at all times is a must and Racing Optics provides the best products to do just that.

Since joining the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic as a heat race sponsor in 2008, Racing Optics has had a clear vision to grow right along with the event. And for the 12th year in a row, Racing Optics has stepped up to be the presenting sponsor of the race.

The 33rd Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics will hit the track at Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 13 featuring the best sprint car drivers in the world. “Young Money” Kyle Larson of Elk Grove, California added the 2020 Brad Doty Classic victory to his incredible 2020 season. In fact, the Brad Doty Classic victory was his 22nd overall win at that point of the racing year. It was a dominating performance as he led all 40 laps.

“Having driven a sprint car in just about every condition you can imagine, using the best tear off available to keep your vision clear is essential and Racing Optics Tear Offs are by far superior to anything else on the market. I’m really proud of the relationship we have with Racing Optics. They are always innovating and providing better products to the racers,” said Brad Doty, co-promoter of the race.

This year will mark the 16th time the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 24 different winners in the 30 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).

Racing Optics®, Inc. is located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was founded in 1999 by Bart, Steve and Seth Wilson. Racing Optics®, Inc. and the Wilson family have deep roots in the racing industry dating back to the 1940’s where the father of Bart and Steve, Dempsey Wilson, began building and racing roadsters and even went on to race the Indy 500. The competitive spirit that racing requires has helped the Wilson family drive their respective businesses to become very successful.

Racing Optics®, Inc. is the proprietor and only manufacturer of Laminated Tearoffs. Racing Optics®, Inc. has become a staple and even a necessity to every racer in every category of motor sports, including NASCAR, Formula1, dirt track racing and motocross.

After achieving success at race tracks across the globe, Racing Optics branched out, developing relationships in other industries while still delivering similar benefits in safety, performance and productivity. Racing Optics expanded its scope when it became the only manufacturer qualified to sell laminated tear-offs to the U.S. Military through its RO Tactical business.

As more industry leaders recognized how multi-layer film could help their businesses, Racing Optics diversified into other verticals to meet demand through its RO Medical, RO Industrial, RO Windshield, and RO Protective divisions.

The company continues to drive performance, safety, and cost improvements as more and more businesses make the clear choice.

Brad Doty Classic Winners

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

Moved to Limaland

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

Moved to Attica

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson