Hahn Wins the Mikey Walker Classic

From Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (June 6, 2021) – Racing to the lead off the top of the fourth turn on Lap 2, Blake Hahn captured the inaugural running of the Mickey Walker Classic at Creek County Speedway with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Racing past Brandon Anderson for the lead, Hahn held on through a pair of cautions through the 27-lap A-Feature. In heavy traffic through the final seven laps, Hahn was stalked by Ryan Timms. Racing through the field from eighth, Timms cut the gap quickly, but not quick enough as Hahn made it to the checkered flag 0.981-seconds ahead of the No. 5t.

Having to fend off the many challenges of Kyle Clark, the No. 9$ ended up third, with Brandon Anderson slipped to fourth. Tyler Thomas completed the top five.

Andrew Deal, in sixth, was chased to the line by 15th, starting Noah Harris. Brett Wilson was eighth, followed by Michael Tyre II. Rounding out the top ten was Jeremy Campbell.

The next stop on the 2021 schedule is Tulsa Speedway on Friday, June 18, and 81-Speedway on Saturday, June 19.

ASCS Sooner Region

Mikey Walker Classic

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Sunday, June 6, 2021

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]

2. 91T-Tyler Thomas[4]

3. 26M-Fred Mattox[3]

4. 7M-Chance Morton[2]

5. 22-Curtis Jones[1]

6. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[5]

7. 9-Emilio Hoover[7]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]

2. 35-Brett Wilson[2]

3. 77-Dean Drake Jr[4]

4. 4-Joshua Tyre[6]

5. 97-Kevin Cummings[5]

6. 911-Waylon Weaver[7]

7. 85-Forrest Sutherland[1]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Michael Tyre II[3]

2. 9$-Kyle Clark[5]

3. 50Z-Zach Chappell[4]

4. 2X-Tucker Doughty[2]

5. 7F-Noah Harris[6]

6. 79-Tim Kent[7]

7. 8M-Kade Morton[1]

RacinBoys Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]

2. 15D-Andrew Deal[3]

3. 29K-Brian Harvey[1]

4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[6]

5. 10P-Dylan Postier[7]

6. 3G-Lane Goodman[4]

7. 777-Bailey Hughes[5]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 7F-Noah Harris[2]

2. 10P-Dylan Postier[1]

3. 7M-Chance Morton[3]

4. 79-Tim Kent[7]

5. 2X-Tucker Doughty[4]

6. 97-Kevin Cummings[5]

7. 9-Emilio Hoover[11]

8. 911-Waylon Weaver[6]

9. 777-Bailey Hughes[12]

10. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[9]

11. 8M-Kade Morton[14]

12. 85-Forrest Sutherland[13]

13. 22-Curtis Jones[8]

14. 3G-Lane Goodman[10]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (27 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn[1]

2. 5T-Ryan Timms[8]

3. 9$-Kyle Clark[4]

4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]

5. 91T-Tyler Thomas[6]

6. 15D-Andrew Deal[7]

7. 7F-Noah Harris[15]

8. 35-Brett Wilson[5]

9. 11-Michael Tyre II[3]

10. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[12]

11. 7M-Chance Morton[17]

12. 50Z-Zach Chappell[10]

13. 26M-Fred Mattox[13]

14. 4-Joshua Tyre[11]

15. 29K-Brian Harvey[14]

16. 97-Kevin Cummings[20]

17. 77-Dean Drake Jr[9]

18. 79-Tim Kent[18]

19. 2X-Tucker Doughty[19]

20. 10P-Dylan Postier[16]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7F-Noah Harris[4]

2. 77-Dean Drake Jr[3]

3. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]

4. 21P-Justin Patocka[2]

5. 42-Grady Mercer[5]

6. 22T-Frank Taft[8]

7. 56L-Nick Lucito[6]

8. 22R-Ross Moore[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 55K-Johnny Kent[1]

2. 5$-Danny Smith[4]

3. 22-David Stephenson[2]

4. 3C-Roy Larkin[3]

5. 55-Corey McGehee[5]

6. 13$-Len Larkin[6]

7. 6-Kaden Taylor[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 38-Jimmy Forrester[2]

2. 35-Brett Wilson[4]

3. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[3]

4. 777-Bailey Hughes[6]

5. 10P-Dylan Postier[7]

6. 2L-Brandon Leland[5]

7. 39-Kyle Admire[1]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Casey Wills[2]

2. 15-Jase Randolph[3]

3. 24C-Craig Carroll[5]

4. 69-Greg York[1]

5. 8X-Austin Shores[6]

6. 20-Shawn Wicker[4]

7. 22Z-Zach Campbell[7]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 21P-Justin Patocka[3]

2. 3C-Roy Larkin[1]

3. 8X-Austin Shores[2]

4. 55-Corey McGehee[7]

5. 56L-Nick Lucito[13]

6. 22T-Frank Taft[4]

7. 42-Grady Mercer[6]

8. 20-Shawn Wicker[10]

9. 69-Greg York[5]

10. 22R-Ross Moore[14]

11. 39-Kyle Admire[15]

12. 13$-Len Larkin[8]

13. 2L-Brandon Leland[9]

14. 6-Kaden Taylor[11]

15. 22Z-Zach Campbell[12]

A-Main (27 Laps)

1. 5$-Danny Smith[4]

2. 7F-Noah Harris[2]

3. 55K-Johnny Kent[6]

4. 15D-Andrew Deal[13]

5. 35-Brett Wilson[5]

6. 55-Corey McGehee[17]

7. 56L-Nick Lucito[18]

8. 22-David Stephenson[12]

9. 24C-Craig Carroll[9]

10. 21P-Justin Patocka[15]

11. 22T-Frank Taft[20]

12. 38-Jimmy Forrester[3]

13. 777-Bailey Hughes[10]

14. 31-Casey Wills[1]

15. 15-Jase Randolph[8]

16. 10P-Dylan Postier[14]

17. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[11]

18. 3C-Roy Larkin[16]

19. 8X-Austin Shores[19]

20. (DQ) 77-Dean Drake Jr[7]