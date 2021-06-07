Kyle Cummins wins MSCS Main at Tri-State

Kyle Cummins picked up the Hoosier Midwest Sprint Car Series victory Sunday night at Tri-State Speedway
Sunday June 6th, 2021
Tri-State Speedway
Midget Week – 25 Hoosier Midwest Sprint Car Series entries
Hoosier Speed quick time: Chase Stockon
SPEC Racing Engine heat winners: Chase Stockon, Critter Malone, Kyle Cummins
Brandies B-Main: Kent Schmidt
Rod End Supply Podium Feature event: Kyle Cummins, Critter Malone, Chase Stockon
Keizer Aluminum Wheel, top five of race, 5th place, Jadon Rodgers
Wilwood Brakes, good break of the race 7th, Carson Garrett
Saldana Racing Products, Lucky 13th, Collin Ambrose
Takeuchi, hard charger, Kent Schimdt
Hinchman top running rookie, Carson Garrett
Afco, shocking moment of the race:
Feature Results:
Kyle Cummins
Critter Malone
Chase Stockon
Kendall Ruble
Jadon Rogers
Kent Schmidt
Carson Garrett
Aric Gentry
CJ Leary
Garrett Aitken
Stan Beadles
Chet Williams
Collin Ambrose
Brady Short
James Lyerla
Ryan Bond
Ricky Lewis
Tye Mihocko
Charles Davis Jr.
Eric Perrott
Donny Brackett