Kyle Cummins wins MSCS Main at Tri-State

Kyle Cummins picked up the Hoosier Midwest Sprint Car Series victory Sunday night at Tri-State Speedway

Sunday June 6th, 2021

Tri-State Speedway

Midget Week – 25 Hoosier Midwest Sprint Car Series entries

Hoosier Speed quick time: Chase Stockon

SPEC Racing Engine heat winners: Chase Stockon, Critter Malone, Kyle Cummins

Brandies B-Main: Kent Schmidt

Rod End Supply Podium Feature event: Kyle Cummins, Critter Malone, Chase Stockon

Keizer Aluminum Wheel, top five of race, 5th place, Jadon Rodgers

Wilwood Brakes, good break of the race 7th, Carson Garrett

Saldana Racing Products, Lucky 13th, Collin Ambrose

Takeuchi, hard charger, Kent Schimdt

Hinchman top running rookie, Carson Garrett

Afco, shocking moment of the race:

Feature Results:

Kyle Cummins

Critter Malone

Chase Stockon

Kendall Ruble

Jadon Rogers

Kent Schmidt

Carson Garrett

Aric Gentry

CJ Leary

Garrett Aitken

Stan Beadles

Chet Williams

Collin Ambrose

Brady Short

James Lyerla

Ryan Bond

Ricky Lewis

Tye Mihocko

Charles Davis Jr.

Eric Perrott

Donny Brackett