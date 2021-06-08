POWRi National Midgets Gain Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Event

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (06/08/2021) Adding to an already exciting weekend of highly anticipated racing action in the Show-Me State, the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will now head to Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on Sunday, July 18th after the two-night “Thunder in the Valley” event at Valley Speedway July 16-17.

Sweet Springs Missouri will host the nation’s top open-wheel competitors as the edge-of-your-seat adrenaline rush of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League search for the quickest routes around the iconic one-sixth mile oval. Accompanying the POWRi National Midgets will be the uniquely exciting POWRi Non-Wing Outlaw 600cc Micros solidifying a weekend of can’t miss open-wheel racing exhilaration.

Sunday, July 18th – Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex:

Pits Open – 12:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:00-5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow.

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex was constructed and opened for racing in 1995, operated by the Mid Missouri Modified Midget Racing Association. The Complex features a challenging one-sixth-mile clay-oval that produces outstanding racing action, for more information visit www.sweetspringsraceway.com.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.