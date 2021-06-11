Event Format and Activities Announced for THE SHOWDOWN Featuring the AGCO Jackson Nationals and Huset’s 50 Presented by BillionAuto.com

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (June 10, 2021) – The AGCO Jackson Nationals will once again have a unique format that will determine the feature lineup for the prestigious $50,000-to-win finale.

Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., hosts the 43rd edition of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series crown jewel event June 24-26.

Points will be tabulated for drivers each time they hit the track for competitive laps except during the dash. Following the preliminary nights on June 24 and June 25, the top four drivers in event points are locked into the King of the Hill. Those drivers will be joined by the four qualifier winners on June 26. The balance of the A Main will be lined up by the second- and third-place finishers in the qualifiers as well as the top four in the B Main.

The event point format is 100 points for quick time during qualifying with each position dropping one point. Heat race winners receive 100 points with each position dropping five points. Each feature offers points with the A Main awarding 250 points to the winner and dropping by three points per position.

The two preliminary nights pay $10,000 to win and $1,000 to start with the finale on June 26 offering the staggering $50,000 to win and $2,000 to start. Additionally, if a driver wins the AGCO Jackson Nationals finale as well as the Huset’s 50 presented by BillionAuto.com finale on June 22 he or she will receive a $100,000 bonus for a total of $180,000 earned between the two races.

THE SHOWDOWN begins on June 20 with the $6,000-to-win Chuck Zitterich Tribute during Royal River Casino Night at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series sanctions the following two nights during the Huset’s 50 presented by BillionAuto.com on June 21-22. The 50-lap event finale pays $30,000 to win.

The Huset’s 50 presented by BillionAuto.com will follow the standard World of Outlaws format each night.

Billion Automotive is a proud sponsor of Huset’s Speedway and is excited that the track is back in action. Huset’s is a great asset to the local community and surrounding area. Billion is thrilled to be part of an event as big as the Huset’s 50.

Individual nightly tickets and packages for each track are available with the best savings being a five-day ticket. Ticket links are up at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com or http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com . Click on the “Buy Tickets” tab in the upper right of either website to be directed to where tickets can be purchased.

There will be a variety of entertainment options in addition to the action on the track throughout THE SHOWDOWN, including:

MRN’s Winged Nation will air a live show featuring driver interviews from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 21-22 at Huset’s Speedway and June 24-26 at Jackson Motorplex.

There will be a driver golf tournament at the Jackson Country Club beginning at 1 p.m. on June 23. A hauler parade throughout Downtown Jackson starts that evening at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. Fan Fest takes place behind the grandstands with sprint cars on display, free merchandise for children, a burger and brat feed, and Hicktown Mafia playing in the beer garden from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 25 and June 26 at the Fairgrounds Blue Building. City-wide garage sales will take place both days along with a craft/vender fair from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 25 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 26 at the National Guard Armory.

The AGCO Open House is inside the Intivity Center from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 25 with driver interviews from MRN’s Erin Evernham and Ashley Stremme.

June 25 will conclude with the Jeremy DeWall Band playing after the races on the Miller Stage.

A 5K run/walk starts at 9 a.m. on June 26.

THE SHOWDOWN –

June 20 at Huset’s Speedway for Royal River Casino Night and the Chuck Zitterich Tribute; June 21-22 at Huset’s Speedway for the Huset’s 50 presented by BillionAuto.com; June 24-26 at Jackson Motorplex for the 43 rd annual AGCO Jackson Nationals

