USCS Rained Out at East Alabama on Saturday night 6/11

From Pete Walton

Saturday night’s, June 12th USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour sprint car race is cancelled due to wet grounds from all the precipitation received this week and yesterday with more rain expected today at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama.

The next scheduled events for the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour will be on Friday, June 25th at Lexington 104 Speedway in Lexington, TN. On the following night, Saturday, June 26th, the USCS sprint cars invade Thunderhill Raceway in Summertown, TN.

For more USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com