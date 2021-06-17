Badger Midgets set for second appearance at Sycamore Speedway Saturday

By Quinn McCabe

June 17, 2021- Sun Prairie, WI– The Badger Midget Series is set to make its second appearance of the 2021 season at the Sycamore Speedway on Saturday, June 19. Chase McDermand won the most recent event held this past weekend at the Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, WI.

The Sycamore Speedway has become a staple of the Badger Midget series calendar making its mark as the Illinois home of the series since its first race there in 2016. The most recent winner at the track was Jake Neuman driving the #57 RAB Spike/Mazda entry. Neuman found his way to victory running the cushion to perfection inches from the outside retaining wall. Neuman was followed closely by defending series champion and current points leader McDermand who will seek to extend his lead over Zach Boden who is just 23 points behind. Kevin Olson, David Budres, and Lamont Critchett round out the top five in series points heading into the event.

Pit gates open at 4:00 pm with Hot Laps at 6:30 pm and racing to follow. Other racing action at the track includes Super Late Models, Street Stocks, and Pure Stocks.

Stay tuned to BMARA.com and the BMARA Racing Facebook page for additional announcements and information regarding events for the 2021 season.