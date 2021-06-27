Foos Gets Third Win of the Year at Fremont; Weaver Wins 305 Feature

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (June 26, 2021) – DJ Foos sliced his way through lapped traffic and then survived a late race caution to score his third 410 sprint victory of the season at Fremont Speedway Saturday, June 26 on Willies Sales & Service Night.

Paul Weaver took the lead with just five laps to go in a tremendous Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature that saw him, Dustin Stroup and Alvin Roepke battle hard the last 12 laps. Weaver went on to score his second victory of the season at Fremont and the 61st of his career at “The Track That Action Built” to put him fourth on the track’s all-time win list.

The Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature was just as entertaining as teammates Shawn Valenti and Jeff Babcock tangled on a restart with three laps to go with 12th starter Jamie Miller driving into the lead with just two laps to go to score his second straight truck feature win. It was Miller’s 25th career victory at the track.

Foos, from Fremont, Ohio, led all 30 laps of the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main but it wasn’t an easy victory. Heavy lapped traffic forced him to make daring moves aboard his Burmeister Racing machine to maintain the lead as Nate Dussel closed several times. A caution with three laps to go put Dussel right on Foos’ rear bumper but the 2019 Attica Fremont Championship Series champion was able to hold off Dussel to score the win, the 20th of his career at Fremont.

“I knew I had to get the jump on the start. I squeezed Nate up a little there on the start…I didn’t mean to. My car was just so good. I didn’t want that last caution because I could move around to get through lapped traffic. We struggled at the beginning of speedweek but my guys worked hard and we found great speed later and it paid off tonight,” said Foos beside his Crown Battery, CR Juices, All in Tent Rentals, Dave Story Equipment, Burmeister Trophy, Sonny’s Signs, Vantage Branding, The Jet Express, BRS, Kistler Engines, Kistler Racing Products backed #16.

The win propelled Foos to the front of the standing of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group.

Weaver worked his way forward in the 25-lap 305 feature as Stroup and Roepke battled lap after lap early. With seven laps to go it was a tremendous three car battle for the lead. Stroup led laps 1-17 with Roepke leading lap 18 and Stroup back to the point on lap 19 with Weaver driving into the lead on lap 20 and taking the win.

“I crept in on them as they were battling to stay on the bottom and I had one shot in three and four to make a good lap and that’s all it took. I only made one good lap,” said Weaver beside his Adkins Motorsports, B&B Drain Services, M & L Excavating, Hampshire Racing Engines backed #1W.

Weaver pads his lead in the NAPA of Bryan 305 AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

In the 20-lap dirt truck feature Shawn Valenti grabbed the early lead while a fantastic battle ensued for second involving Keith Sorg and Jeff Babcock. By the half-way mark Valenti led Babcock, Sorg, a charging Miller and Cory Ward. Just as things were heating up, the caution flew with three laps to go. On the restart contact between Valenti and Babcock sent Valenti spinning. On the restart Miller drove around Babcock to take the lead and drove to the win.

“This thing was bad fast tonight. Everyone was trying to run down on the bottom and I figured out I was really good in the middle and could carry my speed well and get a good run down the back stretch. I hated to see Shawn get taken out by his teammate like that but I think I would have passed them any way. Tim Baker and Ron Miller…this truck is bad fast and I love it,” said Miller of his Ron Miller Race Cars, Fostoria Mod Shop backed #4m.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, July 10 on Baumann Auto Group Night featuring the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks.

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.627

2.09-Craig Mintz, 12.644

3.1-Nate Dussel, 12.666

4.18-Cole Macedo, 12.679

5.16-DJ Foos, 12.704

6.12-Kyle Capodice, 12.731

7.4-Cap Henry, 12.832

8.14-Chad Wilson, 12.846

9.5R-Byron Reed, 12.883

10.23-Chris Andrews, 12.897

11.27s-John Ivy, 12.911

12.22-Ryan Broughton, 12.921

13.5T-Travis Philo, 12.983

14.2+-Brian Smith, 12.985

15.0-Trey Jacobs, 12.999

16.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.074

17.2L-Landon Lalonde, 13.218

18.4T-Josh Turner, 13.631

19.88N-Frank Neil, 13.667

20.75-Jerry Dahms, 13.845

21.97X-Rodney Hurst, 15.566;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 12-Kyle Capodice[2]

2. 1-Nate Dussel[4]

3. 18-Cole Macedo[3]

4. 5R-Byron Reed[5]

5. 5T-Travis Philo[6]

6. 0-Trey Jacobs[7]

7. 4-Cap Henry[1]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 27s-John Ivy[2]

2. 2+-Brian Smith[1]

3. 23-Chris Andrews[3]

4. 2L-Landon Lalonde[6]

5. 14-Chad Wilson[4]

6. 22M-Dan McCarron[5]

7. 88N-Frank Neil[7]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[2]

2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]

3. 09-Craig Mintz[3]

4. 22-Ryan Broughton[1]

5. 4T-Josh Turner[5]

6. 75-Jerry Dahms[6]

7. 97X-Rodney Hurst[7]

A-Main 1 (30 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[2]

2. 1-Nate Dussel[1]

3. 09-Craig Mintz[6]

4. 18-Cole Macedo[7]

5. 4-Cap Henry[18]

6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]

7. 2L-Landon Lalonde[11]

8. 12-Kyle Capodice[4]

9. 2+-Brian Smith[8]

10. 5T-Travis Philo[13]

11. 5R-Byron Reed[10]

12. 22M-Dan McCarron[16]

13. 4T-Josh Turner[15]

14. 14-Chad Wilson[14]

15. 97X-Rodney Hurst[20]

16. 88N-Frank Neil[19]

17. 23-Chris Andrews[9]

18. 75-Jerry Dahms[17]

19. 27s-John Ivy[3]

20. 22-Ryan Broughton[12]

21. 0-Trey Jacobs[21]

Hard Charger: 4-Cap Henry +13

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.784

2.26-Jamie Miller, 13.820

3.10X-Dustin Stroup, 13.837

4.28-Shawn Valenti, 13.845

5.99-Alvin Roepke, 13.917

6.9R-Logan Riehl, 13.981

7.36-Seth Schneider, 14.064

8.19R-Steve Rando, 14.077

9.32-Bryce Lucius, 14.087

10.20i-Kelsey Ivy, 14.091

11.Z10-Brandon Moore, 14.101

12.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.110

13.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 14.113

14.12F-Matt Foos, 14.139

15.X-Mike Keegan, 14.176

16.47-Matt Lucius, 14.242

17.5M-Mike Moore, 14.256

18.3V-Chris Verda, 14.270

19.5-Kody Brewer, 14.276

20.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.279

21.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 14.289

22.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.383

23.6-Jimmie Ward, 14.384

24.18X-Bobby Distel, 14.396

25.95J-Stuart Williams, 14.445

26.51-Garrett Craine, 14.446

27.63-Randy Ruble, 15.136

28.16-Ray Thurston, 15.140

29.98-Bruce Robenalt, 17.636;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]

2. 28-Shawn Valenti[2]

3. 12F-Matt Foos[5]

4. 10X-Dustin Stroup[3]

5. 9R-Logan Riehl[1]

6. 5-Kody Brewer[7]

7. X-Mike Keegan[6]

8. 34-Jud Dickerson[8]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

2. 99-Alvin Roepke[3]

3. Z10-Brandon Moore[1]

4. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]

5. 3V-Chris Verda[5]

6. 6-Jimmie Ward[6]

7. 98-Bruce Robenalt[7]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 3X-Brandon Riehl[1]

2. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]

3. 47-Matt Lucius[3]

4. 18X-Bobby Distel[5]

5. 5M-Mike Moore[2]

6. 51-Garrett Craine[6]

7. 16-Ray Thurston[7]

Heat Race #4, Group D (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[3]

2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]

3. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[2]

4. 36-Seth Schneider[4]

5. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[5]

6. 95J-Stuart Williams[6]

7. 63-Randy Ruble[7]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 9R-Logan Riehl[1]

2. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[4]

3. 3V-Chris Verda[2]

4. 5-Kody Brewer[5]

5. X-Mike Keegan[9]

6. 5M-Mike Moore[3]

7. 6-Jimmie Ward[6]

8. 95J-Stuart Williams[8]

9. 63-Randy Ruble[12]

10. 16-Ray Thurston[11]

11. 51-Garrett Craine[7]

12. 34-Jud Dickerson[13]

13. 98-Bruce Robenalt[10]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]

2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2]

3. 99-Alvin Roepke[1]

4. 26-Jamie Miller[3]

5. 19R-Steve Rando[6]

6. 28-Shawn Valenti[7]

7. 12F-Matt Foos[11]

8. 36-Seth Schneider[5]

9. 3X-Brandon Riehl[8]

10. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[18]

11. Z10-Brandon Moore[12]

12. 32-Bryce Lucius[15]

13. 3V-Chris Verda[19]

14. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[9]

15. 5-Kody Brewer[20]

16. 9R-Logan Riehl[17]

17. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[14]

18. 47-Matt Lucius[13]

19. X15-Kasey Ziebold[10]

20. 18X-Bobby Distel[16]

Hard Charger: 21-Larry Kingseed +8

Dirt Trucks

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 23m-Brad Mitten[6]

2. 5s-Steve Endicott[2]

3. 7X-Dana Frey[4]

4. 911-Cory McCaughey[5]

5. 28-Cody Laird[8]

6. 11-Austin Gibson[7]

7. 7H-JT Horn[1]

8. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[2]

2. 9-Curt Inks[5]

3. 6-Steve Sabo[8]

4. P51-Cory Ward[7]

5. 36M-RJ Cornett[4]

6. 20-Caleb Shearn[3]

7. 9H-Adam Heminger[1]

8. 55-DJ Mestrey[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[2]

2. 19-Tony Burns[3]

3. 32-Kevin Phillips[4]

4. 27-Calob Crispen[5]

5. 83-Butch Latte[6]

6. 73-Troy Ackman[1]

7. 25-Chuck Roelle[8]

8. 16-Jim Holcomb[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Jeff Babcock[1]

2. 17x-Dustin Keegan[4]

3. 4s-Keith Sorg[5]

4. 32H-Dan Hennig[6]

5. 77-Steven Pocock[2]

6. 93B-Bryce Black[7]

7. 69-Jeff Warnick[3]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 16-Jim Holcomb[15]

2. 25-Chuck Roelle[11]

3. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[13]

4. 77-Steven Pocock[4]

5. 73-Troy Ackman[7]

6. 7H-JT Horn[9]

7. 36M-RJ Cornett[2]

8. 28-Cody Laird[1]

9. 20-Caleb Shearn[6]

10. 55-DJ Mestrey[14]

11. 83-Butch Latte[3]

12. 93B-Bryce Black[8]

13. 11-Austin Gibson[5]

14. 9H-Adam Heminger[10]

15. 69-Jeff Warnick[12]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 4M-Jamie Miller[11]

2. 1-Jeff Babcock[5]

3. 4s-Keith Sorg[3]

4. P51-Cory Ward[13]

5. 7X-Dana Frey[8]

6. 5s-Steve Endicott[10]

7. 32H-Dan Hennig[15]

8. 23m-Brad Mitten[9]

9. 911-Cory McCaughey[12]

10. 16-Jim Holcomb[16]

11. 19-Tony Burns[6]

12. 7B-Shawn Valenti[1]

13. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[18]

14. 32-Kevin Phillips[7]

15. 27-Calob Crispen[14]

16. 6-Steve Sabo[4]

17. 9-Curt Inks[2]

18. 73-Troy Ackman[20]

19. 25-Chuck Roelle[17]

20. 77-Steven Pocock[19]

Hard Charger: 4M-Jamie Miller +10