Inclement Weather Postpones Jackson Nationals Finale to Sunday

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 26, 2021) – The $50,000-to-win AGCO Jackson Nationals finale and the final night of THE SHOWDOWN has been postponed until Sunday evening.

Inclement weather forced Jackson Motorplex and World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series officials to delay the final night of the crown jewel event. The pits open at 2 p.m. and the main gates at 3 p.m. with hot laps scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Kerry Madsen has claimed each of the first two preliminary nights and is the high-points driver for the spectacle that is providing the biggest payout during World of Outlaws competition so far this season.

Carson Macedo, Brad Sweet and Logan Schuchart join Madsen as the four drivers who are locked into the King of the Hill, which determines the first four rows of the main event.

Sunday’s action features four qualifiers with the winner of each advancing into the King of the Hill. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place finishers in each qualifier lock into the main event and the top four drivers in the Last Chance Showdown will tag the field for the A Main.

Also of note, Aaron Reutzel, who won the BillionAuto.com Huset’s 50 on Tuesday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., ranks 15th in AGCO Jackson Nationals points following the two preliminary nights. Reutzel will start third in a qualifier and he will need to win the race in order to advance into the King of the Hill. If Reutzel captures Sunday’s AGCO Jackson Nationals A Main he will receive a $100,000 bonus on top of the stout payout to win.