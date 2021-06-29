Peck Wins PA Speedweek Feature at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (June 28, 2021) — Justin Peck won the fourth round of Central Pennsylvania Speedweeek Monday night at Lincoln Speedway. Robbie Kendall ended up in the runner up position after exchanging the spot back and forth with Kyle Larson. Danny Dietrich and Christopher Bell rounded out the top five.

PA Speedweek

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Monday, June 28, 2021

Feature:

1. 13-Justin Peck

2. 55k-Robbie Kendall

3. 57-Kyle Larson

4. 48-Danny Dietrich

5. 39b-Christopher Bell

6. 6-Ryan Smith

7. 5x-Buddy Kofoid

8. 21-Matt Campbell

9. 16a-Aaron Bollinger

10. 38-Cory Haas

11. 24-T.J. Stutts

12. 5-Paul Mcmahan

13. 24r-Rico Abreu

14. 5e-Tim Wagaman

15. 27-Devon Borden

16. 19m-Brent Marks

17. 07-Skylar Gee

18. 15h-Sam Hafertepe

19. 5w-Lucas Wolfe

20. 88-Brandon Rahmer

21. 16-Gerald Mcintyre

22. 39-Chase Dietz

23. 39m-Anthony Macri

24. 51-Freddie Rahmer