Peck Wins PA Speedweek Feature at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (June 28, 2021) — Justin Peck won the fourth round of Central Pennsylvania Speedweeek Monday night at Lincoln Speedway. Robbie Kendall ended up in the runner up position after exchanging the spot back and forth with Kyle Larson. Danny Dietrich and Christopher Bell rounded out the top five.
PA Speedweek
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Monday, June 28, 2021
Feature:
1. 13-Justin Peck
2. 55k-Robbie Kendall
3. 57-Kyle Larson
4. 48-Danny Dietrich
5. 39b-Christopher Bell
6. 6-Ryan Smith
7. 5x-Buddy Kofoid
8. 21-Matt Campbell
9. 16a-Aaron Bollinger
10. 38-Cory Haas
11. 24-T.J. Stutts
12. 5-Paul Mcmahan
13. 24r-Rico Abreu
14. 5e-Tim Wagaman
15. 27-Devon Borden
16. 19m-Brent Marks
17. 07-Skylar Gee
18. 15h-Sam Hafertepe
19. 5w-Lucas Wolfe
20. 88-Brandon Rahmer
21. 16-Gerald Mcintyre
22. 39-Chase Dietz
23. 39m-Anthony Macri
24. 51-Freddie Rahmer