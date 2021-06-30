FAST and BOSS to honor Bob Hampshire and Jack Hewitt July 3 at Waynesfield

By Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio – Waynesfield Raceway Park will pay tribute to two legendary sprint car hall of famers Saturday, July 3 for the Jack Hewitt and Bob Hampshire Classic presented by Kistler Engines, Marion Labor Local 574 and Buckeye Machine. The special night will feature the winged warriors of the Ti22 Performance FAST on Dirt 410 sprint series, the non-wing talents of the MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) and the USAC Midwest Thunder Midget Series.

Both the 12th Annual Jack Hewitt Classic BOSS feature and the 3rd Annual Bob Hampshire FAST feature will pay the winner $4,000 each. Waynesfield Promoter Shane Helms is also offering a $2,000 bonus if the same driver can win both feature events! The BOSS series would also like to thank Cook & Son Plumbing and Heating for donating $1,000 to the BOSS purse.

The 12th Annual Jack Hewitt Classic honors racing legend and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame member Jack Hewitt, a Troy, Ohio native. Hewitt, who made a name for himself as an champion with the All Star Circuit of Champions, USAC Silver Crown Series and had wins with the World of Outlaws, USAC Sprints, midgets and Silver Crown series and wins across the country, in winged and non-wing sprints, is known for his no-nonsense attitude and love of the sport. He also competed in the 1998 Indianapolis 500.

The 3rd Annual Bob Hampshire Classic honors the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame car owner and mechanic who resides in nearby Alvada, Ohio. Hampshire has owned a race car since 1979 and has earned numerous feature victories with drivers like Jack Hewitt, Jac Haudenschild, Greg Wilson, Johnny Beaber, Keith Kaufman, Rick Ferkel and many others. Recently, he teamed up with as a mechanic with driver Kody Swanson to win four USAC Silver Crown championships. Hewitt drove Hampshire’s famous #63 to the 1985 All Star Circuit of Champions title and USAC Silver Crown titles in 1986 and 1987.

“We are paying tribute to two great men who set the bar very high in dirt track racing,” said Helms.

The last time the Jack Hewitt Classic was held at Waynesfield, Milford, Ohio’s Cody Gardner scored his first ever sprint car win for the BOSS event in 2019. In 2019 Canada’s Skylar Gee made his first appearance at Waynesfield pay off as he scored the Bob Hampshire Classic.

So far in 2021 410 sprint winners at Waynesfield include Texas native TJ Michaels, Washington native Gary Taylor and California native Kyle Larson. In the two BOSS events at “The Field” in 2021 winners have been Ohio drivers Paul Dues and Drew Rader.

Leading the FAST points is former champion Cole Duncan who is coming off an exciting last corner last lap All Star win at Fremont earlier in June. Fremont, Ohio native Cody White currently leads the BOSS point standings. Stratton Briggs, who scored a win at Limaland Motorsports Park in May, and Chett Gehrke currently lead the USAC Thunder Midget points.

Pit gates will open July 3 at 3 p.m. with general admission gates swinging open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults; $20 for seniors (ages 62 and up); $12 for teens (ages 11-15); with kids 10 and under admitted free. Pit passes are $35 and $25 for kids 10 and under accompanied by a parent. Racing will get underway at 7 p.m.

Get the latest Waynesfield information online at https://waynesfieldmotorsportspark.com, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.