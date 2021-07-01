Larson Wins PA Speedweek Thriller at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (July 1, 2021) — For the second night in a row Kyle Larson was victorious during Central Pennsylvania Speedweek Wednesday night at Port Royal Speedway. Larson backed up his victory Tuesday night at Grandview Speedway with a late race pass of Lucas Wolfe followed by holding off Lance Dewease and Danny Dietrich at the finish. Wolfe and Rico Abreu rounded out the top five.
Anthony Macri recovered from crashing while leading the winged 410 sprint car race to win the United Racing Club main event.
PA Speedweek
Port Royal Speedway
Port Royal, Pennsylvania
Wednesday June 30, 2021
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 57-Kyle Larson
2. 69K-Lance Dewease
3. 48-Danny Dietrich
4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
5. 24R-Rico Abreu
6. 45-Jeff Halligan
7. 55-Mike Wagner
8. 51-Freddie Rahmer
9. 5M-Paul McMahan
10. 1-Logan Wagner
11. 13-Justin Peck
12. 39-Daryn Pittman
13. 5-Dylan Cisney
14. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.
15. 33W-Mike Walter II
16. 42-Sye Lynch
17. 6-Ryan Smith
18. 98-Jared Esh
19. 33-Gerard McIntyre
20. 47K-Kody Lehman
21. 23-Pat Cannon
22. 39M-Anthony Macri
23. 2-AJ Flick
24. 19M-Brent Marks
United Racing Club
Feature:
1. 20-Anthony Macri
2. M1-Mark Smith
3. 35-Jason Shultz
4. 47-Adam Carberry
5. 6-Ryan Smith
6. 77-Derek Locke
7. 23-Pat Cannon
8. 66-Ryan Kissinger
9. 7-Ryan Taylor
10. 55-Dallas Schott
11. 75-Nash Ely
12. 66A-Cody Fletcher
13. 63-Josh Weller
14. 99A-Devin Adams
15. 34-Andy Best
16. 11-Ryan Stillwaggon
17. 33-Riley Emig
18. 23F-Justin Foster
19. 11T-Mike Thompson
20. 07-Colby Womer
21. 23T-John Stehman
22. 88J-Joey Amantea
23. 5Z-Zack Burd
24. 42-Jesse Pruchnik