Larson Wins PA Speedweek Thriller at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (July 1, 2021) — For the second night in a row Kyle Larson was victorious during Central Pennsylvania Speedweek Wednesday night at Port Royal Speedway. Larson backed up his victory Tuesday night at Grandview Speedway with a late race pass of Lucas Wolfe followed by holding off Lance Dewease and Danny Dietrich at the finish. Wolfe and Rico Abreu rounded out the top five.

Anthony Macri recovered from crashing while leading the winged 410 sprint car race to win the United Racing Club main event.

PA Speedweek

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Wednesday June 30, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 57-Kyle Larson

2. 69K-Lance Dewease

3. 48-Danny Dietrich

4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

5. 24R-Rico Abreu

6. 45-Jeff Halligan

7. 55-Mike Wagner

8. 51-Freddie Rahmer

9. 5M-Paul McMahan

10. 1-Logan Wagner

11. 13-Justin Peck

12. 39-Daryn Pittman

13. 5-Dylan Cisney

14. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.

15. 33W-Mike Walter II

16. 42-Sye Lynch

17. 6-Ryan Smith

18. 98-Jared Esh

19. 33-Gerard McIntyre

20. 47K-Kody Lehman

21. 23-Pat Cannon

22. 39M-Anthony Macri

23. 2-AJ Flick

24. 19M-Brent Marks

United Racing Club

Feature:

1. 20-Anthony Macri

2. M1-Mark Smith

3. 35-Jason Shultz

4. 47-Adam Carberry

5. 6-Ryan Smith

6. 77-Derek Locke

7. 23-Pat Cannon

8. 66-Ryan Kissinger

9. 7-Ryan Taylor

10. 55-Dallas Schott

11. 75-Nash Ely

12. 66A-Cody Fletcher

13. 63-Josh Weller

14. 99A-Devin Adams

15. 34-Andy Best

16. 11-Ryan Stillwaggon

17. 33-Riley Emig

18. 23F-Justin Foster

19. 11T-Mike Thompson

20. 07-Colby Womer

21. 23T-John Stehman

22. 88J-Joey Amantea

23. 5Z-Zack Burd

24. 42-Jesse Pruchnik