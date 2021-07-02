Badger Midgets Celebrate the 4th of July Weekend at Beaver Dam & Angell Park

By Quinn McCabe

July 1, 2021- Sun Prairie, WI– The 4th of July weekend brings a celebration that everyone looks forward to, and the Badger Midget Series will have two races on the docket to celebrate. The first stop will be to the ever-popular Beaver Dam Raceway on Saturday, July 3, and then onto Angell Park Speedway on Sunday, July 4 for a fireworks celebration.

Beaver Dam Raceway has become a stop that all midget teams and fans love to attend. The track provides great side-by-side wheel-to-wheel action culminating in close finishes. Chase McDermand has picked up victories in the final two events held at the facility, but Jack Routson and the gang of young guns will be looking to end his streak. Pit gates open at 3:30 pm with Hot Laps at 6:00 pm and racing to follow. Other racing action at the track include the Wisconsin Dirt Legends and the WingLESS Sprint Cars.

Angell Park Speedway has had many different winners over the years, and so far this year there is no exception. The Badger Midget Series has had three different winners and one rained shortened event in the four races held at the historic facility this year. Zach Boden has conquered Angell Park in a micro, but would love to add his first A-Main win in a midget at the track. Angell Park’s tradition of a fireworks show will continue this year following the races. Pit gates will open at 3:00 pm with grandstands open at 4:00 pm and opening ceremonies at 6:30 pm.

Stay tuned to BMARA.com and the BMARA Racing Facebook page for additional announcements and information regarding events for the 2021 season.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 511; 2. Kevin Olson 414; 3. Lamont Critchett 396; 4. Zach Boden 360; 5. Mike Stroik 315; 6. Andy Baugh 303; 7. Cody Weisensel 294; 8. Kyle Koch 290; 9. Kyle Stark 266; 10. David Budres 262.