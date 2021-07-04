McHugh and Chapple Win During the Jack Hewitt Classic

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (July 3, 2021) — Lachlan McHugh picked up his first sprint car victory in the United States Saturday at Waynesfield Raceway Park during the Jack Hewitt Classic. Lee Jacobs, Cap Henry, D.J. Foos, and Travis Philo rounded out the top five.
Issac Chapple picked up his third consecutive victory with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series and second of the weekend. Chapple backed up his win Friday at Ohio Valley Speedway topping Lee Underwood and Korbyn Hayslett.
Jack Hewitt Classic
Waynesfield Raceway Park
Waynesfield, Ohio
Saturday, July 3, 2021
FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1. 101-Lachlan McHugh
2. 81-Lee Jacobs
3. 4-Cap Henry
4. 16-D.J. Foos
5. 5T-Travis Philo
6. 91-Cale Thomas
7. 78-Todd Kane
8. 3C-Cale Conley
9. 33W-Caleb Griffith
10. 35-Stuart Brubaker
11. 28-Tim Shaffer
12. 97-Greg Wilson
13. 18-Cole Macedo
14. 2-Ricky Peterson
15. A79-Brandon Wimmer
16. 8M-T.J. Michael
17. 23-Jordan Harble
18. 5J-Jake Hesson
19. 19-Trey Jacobs
20. 11W-Harli White
21. 49H-Bradley Howard
22. 6M-Cole Duncan
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Feature:
1. 52-Issac Chapple
2. 24L-Lee Underwood
3. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett
4. 33M-Matt Westfall
5. 0-Steve Irwin
6. 23S-Kyle Simon
7. 68G-Tyler Gunn
8. 5A-Toby Alfrey
9. 10-Saban Bibent
10. 74-Drew Rader
11. 49-Brian Ruhlman
12. 9X-Ricky Peterson
13. 9N-Luke Hall
14. 2DI-Dustin Ingle
15. 5V-Jesse Vermillion
16. 3J-Trey Jacobs
17. 53-Steve Little
18. 82-Mike Miller
19. 87-Paul Dues
20. 26W-Cody White
21. 24-Landon Simon
22. 21B-Ryan Barr
USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Winner: Ian Creager