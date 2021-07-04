McHugh and Chapple Win During the Jack Hewitt Classic

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (July 3, 2021) — Lachlan McHugh picked up his first sprint car victory in the United States Saturday at Waynesfield Raceway Park during the Jack Hewitt Classic. Lee Jacobs, Cap Henry, D.J. Foos, and Travis Philo rounded out the top five.

Issac Chapple picked up his third consecutive victory with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series and second of the weekend. Chapple backed up his win Friday at Ohio Valley Speedway topping Lee Underwood and Korbyn Hayslett.

Jack Hewitt Classic

Waynesfield Raceway Park

Waynesfield, Ohio

Saturday, July 3, 2021

FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 101-Lachlan McHugh

2. 81-Lee Jacobs

3. 4-Cap Henry

4. 16-D.J. Foos

5. 5T-Travis Philo

6. 91-Cale Thomas

7. 78-Todd Kane

8. 3C-Cale Conley

9. 33W-Caleb Griffith

10. 35-Stuart Brubaker

11. 28-Tim Shaffer

12. 97-Greg Wilson

13. 18-Cole Macedo

14. 2-Ricky Peterson

15. A79-Brandon Wimmer

16. 8M-T.J. Michael

17. 23-Jordan Harble

18. 5J-Jake Hesson

19. 19-Trey Jacobs

20. 11W-Harli White

21. 49H-Bradley Howard

22. 6M-Cole Duncan

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Feature:

1. 52-Issac Chapple

2. 24L-Lee Underwood

3. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett

4. 33M-Matt Westfall

5. 0-Steve Irwin

6. 23S-Kyle Simon

7. 68G-Tyler Gunn

8. 5A-Toby Alfrey

9. 10-Saban Bibent

10. 74-Drew Rader

11. 49-Brian Ruhlman

12. 9X-Ricky Peterson

13. 9N-Luke Hall

14. 2DI-Dustin Ingle

15. 5V-Jesse Vermillion

16. 3J-Trey Jacobs

17. 53-Steve Little

18. 82-Mike Miller

19. 87-Paul Dues

20. 26W-Cody White

21. 24-Landon Simon

22. 21B-Ryan Barr

USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Winner: Ian Creager