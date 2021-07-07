Thunder in the Valley Looms for Premier POWRi League Racing

From POWRi

Belleville, IL (07/6/2021) Missouri will get a double-shot of open-wheel excitement with the “Thunder in the Valley” on July 16-17 at Valley Speedway. Featuring the edge of the seat adrenaline rushes of the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget Leagues as well as the Lucas Oil Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League for two nights of non-stop racing action in Grain Valley Missouri on Friday and Saturday.

Classes scheduled to compete July 16-17 at Valley Speedway’s “Thunder in the Valley” include the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget Leagues and the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League for two fun-filled nights of racing excitement with the Show-Me Vintage Racers reliving the thrill of competition as a bonus for Saturday’s racing program.

Valley Speedway | “Thunder in the Valley” | July 16-17:

Pits Open: 1:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 3:30-5:30PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow.

Valley Speedway information such as weekly divisional standings, full 2021 schedule, and race day details can be found online at www.valleyspeedway.com or on all leading social media platforms.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.