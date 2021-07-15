USAC MIDGETS AT SOLOMON VALLEY POSTPONED TO THURSDAY, JULY 15

By Richie Murray

Beloit, Kansas (July 14, 2021)………A persistent rain shower hit Solomon Valley Raceway just as hot laps were set to roll onto the track Wednesday night, then was followed by continuous heavy rain throughout the following hours, forcing postponement of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship’s Chad McDaniel Memorial to Thursday night, July 15, at the Beloit, Kansas 1/4-mile dirt oval.

Ticket and pit pass holders from Wednesday night may use their wristbands in order to gain re-entry on Thursday night at Solomon Valley. For all others, general admission tickets are just $20 with high school students and younger just $5. All access passes are available as well for $35 and available at the pit gate on the day of the show only.

The timetable remains the same for Thursday night’s event with gates opening at 5pm (Central) with the drivers meeting at 6pm and cars on track at 6:30pm with qualifying and racing to follow.

Thirty-seven USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets entered Wednesday’s event at Solomon Valley and were greeted with a packed grandstand full of thrilled racing fans. Since cars pushed and took to the track for wheel packing earlier in the evening, all USAC Nationally licensed drivers and entrants received 10 appearance points toward the championship standings.

Thursday’s 10th running of the Chad McDaniel Memorial features the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and the NOW600 Non-Wing & Restricted Micro Sprints.

The Chad McDaniel Memorial from Solomon Valley Raceway will be streamed live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3dgONXz.

Mid-America Midget Week resumes on Thursday night, July 15 at Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit, Kansas; then concludes with two nights at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb. on July 16 and on July 17, with the finale paying $10,000 to the winner.

===================================

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 14, 2021 – Solomon Valley Raceway – Beloit, Kansas – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – Mid-America Midget Week

CARS & DRIVERS IN ATTENDANCE: (37) Trey Gropp (#00 Mounce-Stout), Bryant Wiedeman (#01 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), Cannon McIntosh (#08 Dave Mac), Hayden Williams (#1NZ BSL), Brett Becker (#2B Becker), J.R. Ewing (#2c Ewing), Justin Grant (#2J RMS), Jason McDougal (#4 Klatt), Blake Spicer (#4s John), Kevin Thomas Jr. (#5 Petry), Shannon McQueen (#7 McQueen), Travis Buckley (#7NZ BSL), Kyle Jones (#7u Tri-Fecta), Thomas Meseraull (#7x RMS), Chase Elliott (#9 May), Zach Daum (#9m Bundy Built), Corey Joyner (#11H Joyner), Emerson Axsom (#15 Petry), Chase Randall (#19A Reinbold-Underwood), Hayden Reinbold (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood), Ethan Mitchell (#19m Bundy Built), Tanner Thorson (#19T Reinbold-Underwood), Logan Seavey (#25 Malloy), Keith Rauch (#27 Bourke), Jake Bubak (#27B Bourke), Kyler Johnson (#45x KJR), Buddy Kofoid (#67 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), Kaylee Bryson (#71 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), Daison Pursley (#71K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), Sam Johnson (#72J Johnson), Ryan Padgett (#84J Shapel), Shaun Shapel (#84s Shapel), Jerry Coons Jr. (#85 Central), Ryan Timms (#85T CBI), Chris Windom (#89 CBI), Jeff Stasa (#91 SBR), Brenham Crouch (#97 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian).

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Buddy Kofoid-1012, 2-Chris Windom-963, 3-Emerson Axsom-909, 4-Justin Grant-899, 5-Daison Pursley-888, 6-Tanner Thorson-872, 7-Thomas Meseraull-858, 8-Logan Seavey-841, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-811, 10-Cannon McIntosh-745.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Tanner Thorson-92, 2-Robert Ballou-87, 3-Thomas Meseraull-85, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-83, 5-Chris Windom-74, 6-Brady Bacon-72, 7-Justin Grant-61, 8-C.J. Leary-51, 9-Buddy Kofoid-50, 10-Logan Seavey-47.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 15, 2021 – Solomon Valley Raceway – Beloit, Kansas – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – Mid-America Midget Week