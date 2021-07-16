POWRi Program Rained Out Friday at Valley Speedway, Saturday Still On

From POWRi

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (July 16, 2021) — Due to persistent overnight rain saturating the grounds of Valley Speedway with more forecasted precipitation. Thunder in the Valley’s program on Friday has been canceled with Saturday and Sunday’s event still scheduled as planned.

Next up for the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget Leagues as well as the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will be Saturday, July 17th for night two of the three-day Thunder in the Valley program. Then, on Sunday, July 18th POWRi National and West Midget Leagues travel to Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex with the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Non-Wing Micro’s and the Junior Sprint Division.