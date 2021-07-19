Brandon McMullen Wins at Plymouth Dirt Track

By PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS

In the PDTR 360 Sprint Car A main, two-time division champion Brandon McMullen of Oshkosh notched his second 25-lap Kristine Hartmann Pleasantview Realty 360 Sprint Car A-main victory of the 2021 campaign.

Three-time and defending PDTR Late Model champion Justin Schmidt of Cleveland notched his second consecutive and fourth overall 25-lap Sheboygan’s County 93.7 Late Model A-main victory of the 2021 season.

Two-time PDTR Grand National champ Don Sorce Jr. of West Allis rolled to his first A-main triumph of 2021, while 2017 PDTR B Mod champion Justin Green of Sheboygan Falls made the most of a fill-in driving opportunity behind the wheel of Spencer Long’s 59s machine to earn the victory in the 25-lap B Mod main event.

Polesitter Will Gerrits of Waupun grabbed the lead in turn one of the opening lap of the 360 Sprint Car A main with 2018 PDTR 360 Sprint Car champ Justin Miller of Plymouth, who started second, and 2008 PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Lance Fassbender of Burnett, who started fifth, moving into third.

The first of four caution flags appeared on lap 5 when Fassbender spun in turn three. On the restart, Brandon McMullen, who started seventh, used the outside groove to move into second on lap 6.

Five laps later, McMullen powered around Gerrits and into the top spot along the outside line of the wide, smooth and slick racing surface exiting turn four.

On lap 13, point leader Travis Arenz of Sheboygan Falls stalled in turn four to bring out the second caution flag. Another caution flag appeared on the ensuing restart as Chris Clayton of Waldo, Doug Wondra of Lomira and Tyler Brabant of Waupun collided along the backstretch.

McMullen controlled the next restart with Gerrits in second and 2011 PDTR 360 Sprint Car champ Ben Schmidt of Plymouth, who started ninth, in third.

The fourth and final caution flag was displayed on lap 14 when Justin Erickson of Plymouth, Blake Wondra of Fond du Lac and Tyler Brabant made contact in turn four.

Following the restart, Schmidt slipped past Gerrits into second, while McMullen bolted away from the field along the cushion. McMullen pulled away from the pack over the final 10 laps en route to his 22nd career PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-main victory and 32nd career Midwest Sprint Car Association main event win.

The victory pushed McMullen past Donny Goeden into sole possession of third place on the all-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-main win list.

Schmidt placed second, 18th starter Kevin Karnitz of West Bend charged up to finish third, Gerrits took fourth and Tim Haddy of Waupun worked his way up from his 13th starting spot to finish fifth.

PDTR action is scheduled to resume on Saturday, July 24 with action in the 360 Sprint Car, Late Model, Grand National and B Mod divisions on Dave Deicher Tribute Night, which will also feature an appearance by the Vintage Modified division.

Spectator gates open at 4:30 p.m. with hot laps at 5:30 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m.

The new book “70 Years of Plymouth Dirt Track Racing” by Dennis Darovich of Sheboygan and George Baumann of Waupun, covering every season of racing at The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis. from 1950 to 2020 will be available for purchase at every race during the 2021 PDTR season, as well as at the Sheboygan County Fair office during regular business hours and online at www.amazon.com and www.barnesandnoble.com.

KRISTINE HARTMANN PLEASANTVIEW REALTY 360 SPRINT CARS

HEAT 1

1, Lance Fassbender 2, Chris Clayton 3, Will Gerrits 4, Blake Wondra 5, Justin Erickson 6, Kurt Davis 7, Matt Rechek 8, Katelyn Krebsbach.

HEAT 2

1, Jack Vanderboom 2, Preston Ruh 3, Tyler Tischendorf 4, Alex Pokorski 5, Brandon Berth 6, Adam Miller 7, Scott Conger 8, Josh Teunissen.

HEAT 3

1, Bill Taylor 2, Tony Wondra 3, Tyler Brabant 4, Tim Haddy 5, Dylan Winkel 6, Tyler Davis 7, Tom Kreutz.

HEAT 4

1, Brandon McMullen 2, Travis Arenz 3, Ben Schmidt 4, Justin Miller 5, Kevin Karnitz 6, Doug Wondra 7, Austin Hartmann.

B MAIN

1, Brandon Berth 2, Kevin Karnitz 3, Kurt Davis 4, Justin Erickson 5, Doug Wondra 6, Matt Rechek 7, Tyler Davis 8, Scott Conger 9, Josh Teunissen 10, Austin Hartmann 11, Katelyn Krebsbach 12, Dylan Winkel 13, Adam Miller 14, Tom Kreutz.

A MAIN

1, Brandon McMullen 2, Ben Schmidt 3, Kevin Karnitz 4, Will Gerrits 5, Tim Haddy 6, Kurt Davis 7, Lance Fassbender 8, Jack Vanderboom 9, Justin Miller 10, Travis Arenz 11, Matt Rechek 12, Bill Taylor 13, Brandon Berth 14, Tyler Brabant 15, Justin Erickson 16, Alex Pokorski 17, Tyler Tischendorf 18, Tony Wondra 19, Blake Wondra 20, Preston Ruh 21, Chris Clayton 22, Doug Wondra.