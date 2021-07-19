McIntosh Sweeps Win at Sweet Springs Motor Complex

From POWRi

Sweet Springs, MO. (07/17/2021) – After missing opening night of the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League’s inaugural Thunder in the Valley event at Valley Speedway, Cannon McIntosh picked up where he left off, leading all but eight laps of the 30-lap main event at Sweep Springs Motor Complex in Sweet Springs, MO. This was McIntosh’s second victory with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League thus far in the 2021 season.

On the opening lap, Bryant Wiedeman of Colby, KS. immediately took command. Wiedeman went on to lead lap one, but Mcintosh and Brent Crews never left his tail. Hard charging Mcintosh looked to the inside of Wiedeman on lap eight to take over the top spot and never looked back. McIntosh found himself in lapped traffic and was able to pull away from the rest of the field.

McIntosh with plenty of lapped traffic between himself and the rest of the field, he had a moment of breathing room until lap 18. The action slowed as Broc Hunnell found himself upside down in the middle of turns 3&4. With twelve laps to go, McIntosh checked out and never gave Wiedeman a chance to challenge him as he found himself in a battle with teammate, Kaylee Bryson.

Cannon McIntosh crossed the finish line first and captured his second Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League of the season. TRD Hard charger, Kaylee Bryson fought for the second position and landed it from teammate Wiedeman, who finished third. Gavan Boschele finished in the fourth spot and, Brent Crews rounded out the top five.

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 01-Bryant Wiedeman

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 11A-Andrew Felker

Super Clean High Point: 01-Bryant Wiedeman

Super Clean Semi-Feature 1: 17B-Joe B Miller

TRD Hard Charger:71-Kaylee Bryson

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh 2. 71-Kaylee Bryson 3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 4. 5-Gavan Boschele 5. 86-Brent Crews 6. 11A-Andrew Felker 7. 85T-Ryan Timms 8. 21K-Karter Sarff 9. 1NZ-Hayden Williams 10. 3N-Jake Neuman 11. 17-Tanner Berryhill 12. 72-Sam Johnson 13. 17B-Joe B Miller 14. 67K-Cade Lewis 15. 10-Ethan Mitchell 16. 25-Taylor Reimer 17. 56AP-Riley Kreisel 18. 21-Emilio Hoover 19. 44-Branigan Roark 20. 321-Chad Winfrey 21. 97X-Mason Daugherty 22. 103-Brco Hunnell

The Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action Saturday, July 31st at Macon Speedway in Macon Illinois.

