Chase Randall Takes ASCS Elite Victory At West Texas Raceway

LUBBOCK, Texas (July 23, 2021) Rolling the grid fifth on Friday night, it took 24 laps for Chase Randall to capture the lead at West Texas Raceway for his second win of the 2021 season with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating.

Chasing Steven Shebester through the closing laps, the pair rolled the cushion at either end of the three-eighths-mile oval. Taking off into traffic would bring Shebester within striking distance and provide Randall with room to run to a 1.085-second advantage once he had the lead in hand.

Steven Shebester settled for second, with Tyler Edwards in third. Justin Zimmerman crossed fourth, followed by Dalton Stevens.

Scott Evan, Jason Howell, Caden McCreary, Shon Deskins, and Brandon Thomson completed the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating goes for $5,000 to win on Saturday, July 24, at Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas. The G.W. Elkins Southwestern Championship, gates open at 5:30 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). For directions and info on Route 66 Motor Speedway, log onto http://www.route66motorspeedway.net.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

West Texas Raceway (Lubbock, Texas)

Friday, July 23, 2021

Car Count: 28

Texas Aeroplastics Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Jason Howell[2]; 2. 22X-Steven Shebester[5]; 3. 31-Mason Smith[4]; 4. 52-JD Fry[7]; 5. 02-Dillon Burks[3]; 6. 27-Mike Hathaway[1]; 7. 18-Devon Debrick[6]

Pro Tech Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 118-Scott Evans[1]; 2. 3S-Stephen Smith[2]; 3. 21-Michelle Parson[3]; 4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[4]; 5. 79X-Keith Martin[6]; 6. 57-Chase Parson[5]; 7. 33-Mike Merrell[7]

SCP Polymers Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Tyler Edwards[1]; 2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[6]; 3. 99X-Dalton Stevens[5]; 4. 20-Shon Deskins[4]; 5. 73X-Brandon Thomson[2]; 6. 79-Landon Simon[3]; 7. 6D-Morgan Dowdy[7]

Myco Plastics Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Cody Price[1]; 2. 9-Chase Randall[4]; 3. 48-Caden McCreary[3]; 4. 1-Paul White[5]; 5. 2-Michael Fanelli[6]; 6. 15-Jeremy Jonas[7]; 7. 63-Chris Williams[2]

BK Windows B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 79X-Keith Martin[1]; 2. 73X-Brandon Thomson[5]; 3. 15-Jeremy Jonas[3]; 4. 79-Landon Simon[7]; 5. 2-Michael Fanelli[2]; 6. 18-Devon Debrick[11]; 7. 57-Chase Parson[6]; 8. 27-Mike Hathaway[10]; 9. 33-Mike Merrell[8]; 10. 63-Chris Williams[12]; 11. 02-Dillon Burks[4]; 12. 6D-Morgan Dowdy[9]

Top Choice Masonry A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[5]; 2. 22X-Steven Shebester[1]; 3. 36-Tyler Edwards[6]; 4. #1-Justin Zimmerman[3]; 5. 99X-Dalton Stevens[8]; 6. 118-Scott Evans[2]; 7. 44-Jason Howell[4]; 8. 48-Caden McCreary[13]; 9. 20-Shon Deskins[16]; 10. 73X-Brandon Thomson[18]; 11. 16-Anthony Nicholson[15]; 12. 91-Cody Price[7]; 13. 79X-Keith Martin[17]; 14. 3S-Stephen Smith[10]; 15. 1-Paul White[14]; 16. 21-Michelle Parson[12]; 17. 15-Jeremy Jonas[19]; 18. 52-JD Fry[9]; 19. 79-Landon Simon[20]; 20. 31-Mason Smith[11]