JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (July 23, 2021) — Riley Goodno used some late race heroics to win Friday night’s winged 410 sprint car feature at Jacksonville Speedway. Goodno came up on the winning end of a late race battle to pick up the victory over Mitchell Davis and Jeremy Standridge. Brayton Lynch and Jacob Patton rounded out the top five. Robbie Standridge won the 305 sprint car feature.