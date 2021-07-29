Back to Back Doubleheader Weekends Up Next

By Aaron Fry

The Ti22 Performance Inc – FAST on Dirt winged 410 sprint car series roars back into action this weekend and next with some BIG money on the line. This weekend, the tour returns to I-96 Speedway Friday night, for the first time since 2019 after a year off for the COVID pandemic. On Saturday, the tour moves on to its old home, the historic Fremont Speedway at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds.

Just one week later, FAST will be engaged all weekend at the bullet fast West Virginia Motor Speedway in Mineral Wells. On Friday, August 6th, a preliminary main event will pay $5,000 to win with the Saturday, August 7th show paying an incredible $20,000 to win and $1,000 just to start the race!

Heading into this weekend, Vienna, West Virginia’s Cale Conley holds the series points lead. 2019 tour champion Cole Duncan sits in the runner-up spot with the 2019 winner at I-96, Lee Jacobs, in the 3rd spot. Jordan Harble and Max Stambaugh complete the current top 5. Rounding out the top 10 are Mitch Harble, Gary Taylor, Brandon Wimmer, Greg Wilson and Tyler Gunn.

Friday at I-96, pit gates open at 4 with general admission gates at 5. Adult general admission is $20 with seniors $17. Kids 6-10 are $10 with kids 5 and under free. All pit passes are $35. Racing is set to begin at 8 pm featuring the FAST/SOD 410 sprint cars along with the GLSS 360 sprints and street stocks. Mufflers are NOT necessary at I-96. This event is co-sanctioned with Sprints on Dirt, however, FAST rules and format will be used. A $100 bonus to overall fast time will be paid by SOD.

On Saturday at Fremont, all gates open at 4 with racing at 7 pm. General admission is $18 with seniors $15. Students are $10 and kids 10 and under are free. All pit passes are $30. This is an all-open wheel show with FAST 410 winged sprints accompanied by the GLSS 360 sprints and the Fremont 305 sprint cars. Mufflers ARE MANDATORY at Fremont Speedway.

With FAST, there are NO membership or entry fees. We will be using the yellow Westhold transponders both nights and they will be available to rent. Tires and methanol will be available both nights by multiple vendors. Tires must be 4 corner Hoosier with the national spec tires on the rear. The left rear must be the “H” series and the right rear can be the H15, H20, Medium or W18. You do NOT have to run the same tire all night. Weight rule post qualifying/race is 1400 pounds.

Complete purse for both events this weekend (I-96 and Fremont): 3000, 1500, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 475, 450, 425, 400, 390, 380, 370, 360, 350, 350, 350, 350, 350. Cars making an effort to compete but failing to start the main event will get $100 tow money. Heat races will pay the top 4: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to NAPA of Fremont, Helms Construction, The Cushion.com, and Hoosier Tires. $50 bonus awards are provided by Kear’s Speed Shop, The Bridge Restaurant in Sidney, Ohio and All Star Performance.

Make plans to join us both nights AND next weekend for the largest event in FAST tour history!