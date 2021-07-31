Dominic Scelzi Wins at Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Ca. (July 30, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi won the sprint car feature Friday at Ocean Speedway. Jesse Schlotfeldt, Tristan Guardino, Travis Labat, and Bryce Eames rounded out the top five.

Ocean Speedway

Watsonville, California

Friday, July 30, 2021

Feature:

1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi

2. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt

3. 15T-Tristan Guardino

4. 61-Travis Labat

5. 50-Bryce Eames

6. 46JR-Joel Myers

7. 2 J.J. Ringo

8. 22-Keith Day Jr.

9. 25Z-Jason Chisum

10. 58-Jerry Bonnema

11. 72W-Kurt Nelson

12. 72S-Bradley Dillard

13. 4-Tuesday Calderwood

14. 17-Justin Sanders

15. 88A-Joey Ancona

16. 72JR-Chris Nelson

17. 28-Billy Chester

18. 6-Logan Calderwood

19. 41-Corey Day