Dominic Scelzi Wins at Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Ca. (July 30, 2021) — Dominic Scelzi won the sprint car feature Friday at Ocean Speedway. Jesse Schlotfeldt, Tristan Guardino, Travis Labat, and Bryce Eames rounded out the top five.
Ocean Speedway
Watsonville, California
Friday, July 30, 2021
Feature:
1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi
2. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt
3. 15T-Tristan Guardino
4. 61-Travis Labat
5. 50-Bryce Eames
6. 46JR-Joel Myers
7. 2 J.J. Ringo
8. 22-Keith Day Jr.
9. 25Z-Jason Chisum
10. 58-Jerry Bonnema
11. 72W-Kurt Nelson
12. 72S-Bradley Dillard
13. 4-Tuesday Calderwood
14. 17-Justin Sanders
15. 88A-Joey Ancona
16. 72JR-Chris Nelson
17. 28-Billy Chester
18. 6-Logan Calderwood
19. 41-Corey Day