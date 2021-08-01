Foos, McCarron, and Weaver Win at Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (July 31, 2021) – D.J. Foos put on a dominating performance Saturday at Fremont Speedway, leading all 30 laps of the TI22 Performance FAST On Dirt feature event for his fifth win of the year at “The Track That Action Built” on Ohio Laborers Local 480 & Local 574 Night.

Britton, Michigan’s Dan McCarron took the lead with 10 laps to go and drove to the Great Lakes Sprint Series victory. It was his second career win at Fremont.

Hometown driver Paul Weaver also powered into the lead of the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint A with 10 laps to go and took his fourth win of the year at Fremont. It was his 63rd career win at Fremont putting him third on the track’s all-time win list behind Art Ball and Shawn Valenti. It was also Weaver’s 9th overall win of 2021 as he has five victories at Attica Raceway Park as well.

Foos wasted little time in the 410 sprint A-main, charging from fourth to the lead at the drop of the green. Chris Andrews challenged him early but was involved in a spin on a restart with 13 laps to go. Foos built a two second lead before the final caution flew with eight laps remaining. When the green flew he pulled away for the win to build his track point lead with Macedo, Nate Dussel, Kyle Capodice and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.

“Three and four was a handful there. I looked up under the yellow and I saw the 18 (Cole Macedo) was there and I was like ‘oh boy’ so I picked up the pace a little bit. I felt pretty comfortable. My brother was over in turn two telling me to slow down and hit the bottom…I hate to go against him but sometimes it just didn’t feel good and I couldn’t roll through there like I wanted. I let my team down last night and put ourselves in a bad spot. We crashed early…it was very unfortunate for both teams. I knew starting fourth tonight the pressure was on me. Paul Kistler just got us this motor back yesterday and man this thing is a thumper…it just hits so good…so drivable. Doug Berryman got my shocks dialed in. Mikey Sommers does a great job and the whole Burmeister family and my crew. I’m so grateful for this opportunity with them. Usually a guy only lasts three years with this team so I knew coming into this year I was really going to have to step it up on my end,” said Foos beside his Crown Battery, CR Juices, All in Tent Rentals, Dave Story Equipment, Burmeister Trophy, Sonny’s Signs, Vantage Branding, The Jet Express, Berryman Racing Shocks, Kistler Engines, Kistler Racing Products backed #16.

The GLSS 360 feature had only one caution, that coming after one lap was complete. The remaining 24 laps went caution-free with Ryan Ruhl grabbing the lead over Max Stambaugh, Dustin Daggett and McCarron. McCarron moved into third on lap seven but Ruhl had built a nearly two second lead. McCarron used lapped traffic to take second on lap 12 and then drove under Ruhl for the lead on lap 15. McCarron muscled his way around a few lapped cars and built a 2.6 second lead with seven laps to go and had three lapped cars between himself and Ruhl. However, with five laps to go McCarron was trapped by a hand full of lapped cars but Ruhl could not close as McCarron, who started in the 305 division at Fremont, drove to the win over Stambaugh, Ruhl, Brad Lamberson and Daggett.

“Three weeks ago I led 23 and half laps…was gone and a lapper ruined it for me. So I put the wood to Jay Steinbach….sorry but I’m not losing any more like that. Tonight was a lot of work. We started out in the hole a little bit. My guys gave me crap and I got angry and we went to it. My wife is so supportive of everything. Patrick Poor has been with me for years. We won our first night out and then we haven’t won since so this is awesome. I love Fremont,” said McCarron beside his Poor Racing, XYZ Machining, Street Diesel Solutions, Joe Conway Racing backed #22M.

Dustin Stroup grabbed the early lead of the 305 A over Matt Foos, Weaver, Brandon Moore, Jamie Miller, Alvin Roepke and DJ Foos. Weaver drove into second on lap two just before the only caution flew. When the green reappeared Stroup and Weaver battled lap after lap. Weaver utilized heavy lapped traffic to grab the lead on lap 15 and built a nearly three second lead to take the win over Stroup and Matt Foos.

“I would like to thank Russ Adkins. He sold his stuff a couple of years ago because his health wasn’t there and helped me out and now he’s stage four cancer. I don’t know how much longer he’s got…I wish he was here. I’ll call him to let him know we got another win,” said Weaver beside his B&B Drain Service, M&L Excavating, Hampshire Racing Engines backed #1w.

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, July 31, 2021

Ti22 Performance FAST on Dirt 410 Sprint Car Series

Qualifying

1.5R-Byron Reed, 12.958

2.27s-John Ivy, 13.045

3.23A-Chris Andrews, 13.071

4.12C-Kyle Capodice, 13.080

5.81-Lee Jacobs, 13.081

6.18-Cole Macedo, 13.083

7.2+-Brian Smith, 13.086

8.55-Alex Bowman, 13.110

9.5S-Max Stambaugh, 13.160

10.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.167

11.16-DJ Foos, 13.205

12.12-Corbin Gurley, 13.220

13.1-Nate Dussel, 13.229

14.3C-Cale Conley, 13.301

15.1H-Zeth Sabo, 13.652

16.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.257

17.23H-Jordan Harble, 14.719

18.312-Jim Linder, 14.860;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 23A-Chris Andrews[2]

2. 55-Alex Bowman[1]

3. 5R-Byron Reed[4]

4. 23H-Jordan Harble[6]

5. 27s-John Ivy[3]

6. 75-Jerry Dahms[5]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[1]

2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]

3. 1-Nate Dussel[5]

4. 2+-Brian Smith[3]

5. 81-Lee Jacobs[4]

6. 3C-Cale Conley[6]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 18-Cole Macedo[3]

2. 5S-Max Stambaugh[2]

3. 12C-Kyle Capodice[4]

4. 12-Corbin Gurley[1]

5. 1H-Zeth Sabo[5]

6. 312-Jim Linder[6]

A-Main (0 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[4]

2. 18-Cole Macedo[6]

3. 1-Nate Dussel[10]

4. 12C-Kyle Capodice[2]

5. 55-Alex Bowman[7]

6. 81-Lee Jacobs[1]

7. 5S-Max Stambaugh[9]

8. 3C-Cale Conley[17]

9. 23A-Chris Andrews[3]

10. 1H-Zeth Sabo[15]

11. 2+-Brian Smith[12]

12. 5R-Byron Reed[5]

13. 12-Corbin Gurley[13]

14. 75-Jerry Dahms[16]

15. 27s-John Ivy[14]

16. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8]

17. 23H-Jordan Harble[11]

18. 312-Jim Linder[18]

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Qualifying

1.28m-Conner Morrell, 13.577

2.24D-Danny Sams, 13.621

3.86-Keith Sheffer, 13.655

4.5S-Max Stambaugh, 13.723

5.46-Ryan Coniam, 13.741

6.42-Boston Mead, 13.802

7.71H-Ryan Ruhl, 13.854

8.7C-Phil Gressman, 13.889

9.85-Dustin Daggett, 13.907

10.16W-Chase Ridenour, 13.970

11.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.992

12.88N-Frank Neill, 14.011

13.27-Brad Lamberson, 14.052

14.49T-Gregg Dalman, 14.110

15.X-Mike Keegan, 14.156

16.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.161

17.3V-Chris Verda, 14.204

18.10S-Jay Steinebach, 14.206

19.20B-Cody Bova, 14.288

20.2-Tyler Bearden, 14.310

21.33-RJ Payne, 14.331

22.84-Kyle Poortenga, 14.548

23.70-Eli Lakin, 14.565

24.1-Levi Poortenga, 14.709

25.23-Ralph Brakenberry, 15.238;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 5S-Max Stambaugh[3]

2. 22M-Dan McCarron[5]

3. 7C-Phil Gressman[1]

4. 28m-Conner Morrell[4]

5. 42-Boston Mead[2]

6. 10S-Jay Steinebach[7]

7. 9R-Logan Riehl[6]

8. 70-Eli Lakin[8]

9. 23-Ralph Brakenberry[9]

Heat Race #2, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]

2. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[2]

3. 24D-Danny Sams[4]

4. 88N-Frank Neill[5]

5. 46-Ryan Coniam[3]

6. X-Mike Keegan[6]

7. 84-Kyle Poortenga[8]

8. 2-Tyler Bearden[7]

Heat Race #3, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 16W-Chase Ridenour[1]

2. 27-Brad Lamberson[2]

3. 20B-Cody Bova[3]

4. 86-Keith Sheffer[4]

5. 49T-Gregg Dalman[5]

6. 3V-Chris Verda[6]

7. 33-RJ Payne[7]

8. 1-Levi Poortenga[8]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 10S-Jay Steinebach[1]

2. 3V-Chris Verda[3]

3. X-Mike Keegan[2]

4. 9R-Logan Riehl[4]

5. 84-Kyle Poortenga[5]

6. 70-Eli Lakin[7]

7. 2-Tyler Bearden[8]

8. 23-Ralph Brakenberry[10]

9. 33-RJ Payne[6]

10. 1-Levi Poortenga[9]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 22M-Dan McCarron[4]

2. 5S-Max Stambaugh[1]

3. 71H-Ryan Ruhl[2]

4. 27-Brad Lamberson[6]

5. 85-Dustin Daggett[3]

6. 24D-Danny Sams[8]

7. X-Mike Keegan[18]

8. 7C-Phil Gressman[7]

9. 20B-Cody Bova[9]

10. 49T-Gregg Dalman[15]

11. 16W-Chase Ridenour[5]

12. 46-Ryan Coniam[14]

13. 86-Keith Sheffer[12]

14. 42-Boston Mead[13]

15. 10S-Jay Steinebach[16]

16. 3V-Chris Verda[17]

17. 28m-Conner Morrell[10]

18. 9R-Logan Riehl[19]

19. 88N-Frank Neill[11]

20. 84-Kyle Poortenga[20]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 13.691

2.12F-Matt Foos, 13.834

3.1W-Paul Weaver, 13.856

4.10X-Dustin Stroup, 13.893

5.X-Mike Keegan, 13.991

6.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 14.036

7.z10-Chris Verda, 14.041

8.99-Alvin Roepke, 14.056

9.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.079

10.16-DJ Foos, 14.241

11.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.282

12.5-Kody Brewer, 14.288

13.47-Matt Lucius, 14.297

14.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.391

15.19R-Steve Rando, 14.430

16.32-Bryce Lucius, 14.475

17.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.588

18.18X-Bobby Distel, 14.592

19.5M-Mike Moore, 14.610

20.36-Seth Schneider, 14.616

21.B15-Brad Reber, 15.300

22.98-Bruce Robenalt, 16.150;

Heat Race #1, Group A (8 Laps)

1. 10X-Dustin Stroup[2]

2. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]

3. 61-Tyler Shullick[5]

4. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

5. 5-Kody Brewer[6]

6. 19R-Steve Rando[7]

7. X-Mike Keegan[1]

8. 18X-Bobby Distel[8]

Heat Race #2, Group B (8 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[4]

2. 99-Alvin Roepke[2]

3. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[3]

4. 47-Matt Lucius[1]

5. 36-Seth Schneider[6]

6. 5M-Mike Moore[5]

7. 98-Bruce Robenalt[7]

Heat Race #3, Group C (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[2]

2. 7M-Brandon Moore[3]

3. z10-Chris Verda[4]

4. 3X-Brandon Riehl[1]

5. 32-Bryce Lucius[5]

6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6]

7. B15-Brad Reber[7]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[8]

2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[1]

3. 12F-Matt Foos[4]

4. 16-DJ Foos[7]

5. 61-Tyler Shullick[9]

6. 99-Alvin Roepke[6]

7. 19R-Steve Rando[16]

8. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[5]

9. 7M-Brandon Moore[2]

10. z10-Chris Verda[10]

11. 32-Bryce Lucius[15]

12. 36-Seth Schneider[14]

13. 47-Matt Lucius[11]

14. 3X-Brandon Riehl[12]

15. X-Mike Keegan[19]

16. 18X-Bobby Distel[22]

17. 5-Kody Brewer[13]

18. X15-Kasey Ziebold[18]

19. B15-Brad Reber[21]

20. 5M-Mike Moore[17]

21. 98-Bruce Robenalt[20]

22. 26-Jamie Miller[3]