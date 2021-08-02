POWRi WAR Will Crown King of Kansas City with Valley Speedway Return

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (07/31/2021) Getting down to a handful of events remaining in the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League 2021 campaign, drivers and fans alike are vastly anticipating the triumphant return of Valley Speedway’s King of Kansas City on Saturday, August 7th in Grain Valley, Missouri.

Reigning since the event last ran at Valley Speedway in 2019, Chris Morgan sits atop the throne as King of Kansas City, will he repeat in 2021 or will another driver wheel their way in succession as ruler of the metro-area open-wheel traditional sprinters?

Currently, in the 2021 Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League season standings Mario Clouser, of Auburn IL, with an astonishing five wins on the season has held on to a solid 100-point advantage over second-place contender and Rookie of the Year leader Xavier Doney, of Odessa Missouri. Three-time POWRi WAR champion Riley Kreisel, of Warsaw Missouri is well within striking distance only 290-points back sitting third in the season standings.

Saturday, August 7th | Valley Speedway | POWRi WAR Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 3:00-5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

General Admission: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to follow.

Classes scheduled to compete: Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, IMCA Sport Mods, E-Mods, and Mod-Lites.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

Further details and additional track information such as season points, full schedule, and prices can be found online at www.valleyspeedway.com or on Facebook and Twitter.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.