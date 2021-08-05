“BILL KIRILA MEMORIAL” SATURDAY AT SHARON FEATURING “410′ SPRINTS FOR $3000

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…Sharon Speedway will look to complete the third straight night of racing this Saturday night (August 7) for the annual “Bill Kirila Memorial”. The “Super Series” event will feature the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars racing for $3,000 to-win and the Whelen Econo Mods in the “Ron Shargo Memorial” presented by Competition Products and Bala Management for $2,000 to-win along with HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds and Sportsman Dwarf Cars. It’s Kams Electric and Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Night. Race time is 7 p.m.

Bill Kirila was one of the owners of Sharon along his brother Ron and the Blaney and Weller Families when the track changed ownership in 2002. Kirila of Brookfield, Ohio passed away after an extended illness on June 23, 2006 at the age of 68. He was a graduate of Brookfield Ohio School and went on to become the Vice President of Kirila Contractors.

Sharon has hosted eight successful “410” Sprint Car events with eight different winners in 2021! The “410” Sprint shows have averaged well over 30 cars per night in 2021 at Sharon! A lot of top local talent is still looking for their first Sharon wins in 2021. Will there be a ninth different Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Car winner on Saturday night?

Justin Peck won the May 1 All Star show over a stellar 41-car field for his first career Sharon win. George Hobaugh returned to victory lane on May 15 over the 30-car field nearly three years after his first career Sprint win. Dave Blaney thrilled the hometown capacity crowd on May 22 winning his first World of Outlaws show in 24 years. Invader Ryan Smith won the Western PA Speedweek show over a 38-car field on June 5. Central Pa. star Danny Dietrich captured his first career Sharon and Ohio Speedweek victory over a huge 53-car field in the All Star-sanctioned event on June 15. Dale Blaney made a winning 2021 debut on June 26 driving Rich Farmer’s #29 to victory. Spencer Bayston became the latest new “Lou Blaney Memorial” winner topping a 43-car field for the All Star show on July 10. And most recently on July 24, Adam Kekich won his first career Sharon race.

The Whelen Econo Mods will compete in their biggest race of the season and one the richest in the history of the division on Saturday night. The “Ron Shargo Memorial” will pay $2,000 to-win and is presented by Competition Products and Bala Management. Special thanks to the following sponsors that have helped make the event possible: S&S Processing, TNT Technologies, King Automotive, Kellie’s Place, G&C Fab, Swartz Barber Shop, Cizmar Racing, Noonan Industries, Base Racing Fuel, TNT Motorsports, and Belly Buster Sub Shop.

Thus far this season, Will Thomas III has won three of the four events he’s competed in after missing the opener. Thomas, who has won the last two Econo Mod race held, will look for three in a row on Saturday night. Other winners this year include Dennis Lunger, Jr. on opening night and Jeremy Double on June 5. Double leads the points by 15 over Thomas. Rookie racers Jordan Simmons and Vinne DePizzo are third and fourth in the standings with veteran Junior Mechling completing the top five.

The HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds are back for their third straight week of competition. The last two have seen the biggest car counts of the year with 29 last Saturday night for “Manufacturers Night” and 27 the week prior. Drivers will not only be battling for Sharon points, but also the $3,500 to-win Hovis Auto & Truck Supply RUSH Weekly Series and the $1,000 to-win Wedge Motorsports “Route 7 Rumble” Series Championship. RUSH’s Weekly Series points leader, Chas Wolbert, has won three features to date including last Saturday night’s Tour race to lead the Sharon points by a commanding 45 points (the maximum points one can earn in a night) over Tony Tatgenhorst. Rob Kristyak, Justin Shea, and two-time champion Kole Holden complete the top five in points. Holden leads the “Route 7 Rumble” points, which are cumulative between all races at Sharon and Raceway 7, by eight over Brandon Ritchey.

Rounding out the show will be the Sportsman Dwarf Cars racing for $500 to-win in their second of three appearances of the season. Back on June 12, Angie Grzelak won a thriller over her brother Joe for her first victory in seven years at Sharon! The 2021 events are being presented by Joe’s Radiator Service, Sara Cipriano at Waterstone Mortgage, and R Tumbleweed Transportation. The Dwarf Cars will return on Friday, September 10 part of the “Apple Festival Nationals”.

The Dwarf Cars have appeared 23 times at Sharon with 12 different winners. Josh Walker leads the way with seven victories followed by Matt Berger at three. Joe Grzelak, Jr., Angie Grzelak, and Todd Walker all have a pair of victories, while single victories have gone to Rod Jones, Shayne Meadows, Steve Mix, Jr., Vivian Jones, Jacob Teeters, Teddy Williams, and Teddy Williams II.

Econo Mod Feature Payoff: 1. $2,000 2. $1,000 3. $600 4. $400 5. $225 6. $160 7. $150 8. $140 9. $130 10. $125 11. $120 12. $115 13. $110 14. $105 15. $100 16. $95 17. $90 18-24. $85.

Sportsman Dwarf Car Payoff: 1. $500 2. $300 3. $250 4. $200 5. $185 6. $175 7. $165 8. $150 9. $125 10. $110 11. $100 12. $90 13. $80 14. $70 15-24. $50.

There is no Sharon registration fee for any division. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2021 season, please bring the registration form with you completed http://www.sharonspeedway.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/RegistrationFormSharon2021.pdf

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone. The fan zone, which includes a concessions and restrooms, debuted in 2020 during the COVID-19 shortened season. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5. Pill draw for the “410” Sprints will close at 6 p.m. with the other divisions at 6:15. Motor heat for the Sprints will be at 6:15 p.m. followed by group qualifying at 6:30. Heat races will begin at 7 p.m.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15. Patio seating upgrades are just $5 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $30. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

The “410” Sprint Cars will be back for their final August show next Saturday night (August 14) again racing for $3,000 to-win. The Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars, Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks, and HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds will complete the four-division program with racing at 7 p.m.

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on Twitter @sharonspdwy.