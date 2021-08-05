Photo Gallery: GLSS at I-96 Speedway Great Lakes Super Sprints, I-96 Speedway Chase Ridenour (#16W) and Ryan Coniam (#46). (Jim Denhamer photo) Logan Easterday (#87) and Brad Lamberson (#27). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Coniam (#46) and Gregg Dalman (#49T). (Jim Denhamer photo) Ryan Ruhl (#71H), Chase Riedenour (#16W) and Gregg Dalman (#49T). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dany Sams (#24D) and Gregg Dalman (#49T). (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer Jr. (#86) and Phil Gressman (#7C). (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Stambaugh. (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Stambaugh. (Jim Denhamer photo) Eli Lakin (#70) and Frank Neill (#88). (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Stambaugh. (Jim Denhamer photo) Jay Stienebach (#10S) and Kyle Poortenga (#84). (Jim Denhamer photo) Troy Chewhoski (#21T) and Cody Howard. (#10). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chase Ridenour (#16W) and Ryan Coniam (#46). (Jim Denhamer photo) Dustin Daggett (#85) and Phil Gressman (#7C). (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Stambaugh. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Ruhl and Sheffer Win at Merritt Speedway Stambaugh Slides to Victory at I-96 Speedway Horstman Wins GLSS Feature at I-96 Speedway Chase Ridenour Holds Off Ryan Ruhl to Win GLSS Feature at Hartford Ruhl Romps at Butler GLSSGreat Lakes Super SprintsI-96 SpeedwayPhoto Gallery