Dale Howard Wins USCS Feature at Hattiesburg

From Pete Walton

HATTIESBURG, MS (August 6, 2021) — The defending USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series Champion Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi picked up where left off on his last visit in June to Hattiesburg Speedway, smack dab in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane on Friday night.

It was Dale Howard’s fourth victory this season in USCS competition and sixth overall.

Two-time USCS National Champion Morgan Turpen from Somerville,, Tennessee rim rode to the runner-up spot after starting third and chasing Howard and closing several times in lapped traffic, but, not close enough. Her team-mate and 13-time and defending USCS National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee got the other podium spot. Shane Morgan from Biloxi, Mississippi followed in fourth place and USCS National points leader, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio rounded out the top five.

Terry Gray won the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat. Dale Howard won tge Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat. Dale Howard also won the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash. Danny Smith advanced the most positions in the main event to garner the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award.

United Sprint Car Series

Hattiesburg Speedway

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Friday, August 6, 2021

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[1]

2. 01-Shane Morgan[2]

3. 22-Brandon Blenden[6]

4. 07T-Brandon Taylor[5]

5. 6-Brandon Olsen[4]

6. 28-Jeff Willingham[3]

7. 00-Charles Williams[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[2]

2. 10L-Landon Britt[3]

3. 10M-Morgan Turpen[5]

4. 4-Danny Smith[4]

5. 52-Tristan Lee[6]

6. 77-Jeff Smith[1]

7. 68-Rusty Sanford[7]

Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[1]

2. 10-Terry Gray[3]

3. 10M-Morgan Turpen[5]

4. 10L-Landon Britt[4]

5. 01-Shane Morgan[6]

6. 22-Brandon Blenden[2]

Feature (25 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[1]

2. 10M-Morgan Turpen[3]

3. 10-Terry Gray[2]

4. 01-Shane Morgan[5]

5. 4-Danny Smith[9]

6. 07T-Brandon Taylor[7]

7. 22-Brandon Blenden[6]

8. 28-Jeff Willingham[11]

9. 77-Jeff Smith[13]

10. 52-Tristan Lee[8]

11. 00-Charles Williams[12]

12. 6-Brandon Olsen[10]

DNS: 10L-Landon Britt

DNS: 68-Rusty Sanford