Macri Wins Opening Night of the “World Race of Champions” at WVMS

MINERAL WELLS, W.V. (August 6, 2021) — Anthony Macri won the opening night of the “World Race of Champions” Friday at West Virginia Motor Speedway. The victory was Macri’s seventh of the year and second in competition at WVMS. Tim Shaffer, Cale Conley, Lee Jacobs, and Bradley Howard rounded out the top five.
FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
West Virginia Motor Speedway
Mineral Wells, West Virginia
Friday, August 6, 2021
Feature:
1. 39m-Anthony Macri
2. 28-Tim Shaffer
3. 3c-Cale Conley
4. 81-Lee Jacobs
6. 49H-Bradley Howard
7. 25R-Jordan Ryan
8. 19-Trey Jacobs
9. 60-Kory Crabtree
10. 23Jr-Jack Sodeman Jr
11. 21N-Frankie Nervo
12. 001-Greg Mitchell
13. 1B-Keith Baxter
14. 23-Jordan Harble
15. 14-Sean Rayhall
16. 7-Dylan Kingan