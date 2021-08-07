Macri Wins Opening Night of the “World Race of Champions” at WVMS

MINERAL WELLS, W.V. (August 6, 2021) — Anthony Macri won the opening night of the “World Race of Champions” Friday at West Virginia Motor Speedway. The victory was Macri’s seventh of the year and second in competition at WVMS. Tim Shaffer, Cale Conley, Lee Jacobs, and Bradley Howard rounded out the top five.

FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

West Virginia Motor Speedway

Mineral Wells, West Virginia

Friday, August 6, 2021

Feature:

1. 39m-Anthony Macri

2. 28-Tim Shaffer

3. 3c-Cale Conley

4. 81-Lee Jacobs

6. 49H-Bradley Howard

7. 25R-Jordan Ryan

8. 19-Trey Jacobs

9. 60-Kory Crabtree

10. 23Jr-Jack Sodeman Jr

11. 21N-Frankie Nervo

12. 001-Greg Mitchell

13. 1B-Keith Baxter

14. 23-Jordan Harble

15. 14-Sean Rayhall

16. 7-Dylan Kingan