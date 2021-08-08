Belleville 305 Nationals Finale Suspended by Inclement Weather

From Lonnie Wheatley

BELLEVILLE, Kan. (August 7, 2021) – For the second year in a row, the scheduled Saturday night Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals finale ran afoul of Mother Nature.

This time, heats and qualifiers were completed with the “B” Main on the track under red flag conditions when the skies opened up in torrential fashion over the ½-mile Belleville High Banks clay oval, forcing the remainder of the program to Sunday evening.

The United Rebel Sprint Series’ Fourth Annual Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals will resume at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday with hot laps for Sprint Car “B” Main cars and then “A” Main cars with Cruisers hot lapping on the inner oval.

Racing will begin with the “B” Main at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Cruiser “A” Main on the inner track and then the $7,000-to-win Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals 30-lap finale.

Before the skies broke open at approximately 8:45 p.m., Ness City’s Luke Cranston racked up the most points in heat and qualifying race action to earn the pole for the main event. He will lead the way to the green flag with Friday night preliminary winner Jason Martin alongside.

Hustling through the program, Randy Martin, Jason Martin, Jordan Knight and Tyler Drueke won heat races with J.D. Johnson, Drueke, Stu Snyder and Steven Richardson winning the qualifying races.

The “B” Main took the green flag as “A” Main cars began staging only to have a red flag fly at the start as Aaron Ploussard, Adam Trimble and Cash Beeson all crashed wildly on the frontstretch. Storms hit moments later and doused the facility to force the Sunday resumption of the event.

Fourth Annual Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals Night Two

August 7, 2021 Results:

Heat Races:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 63-Randy Martin, 2. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 3. 50-Jed Werner, 4. 5-Stu Snyder, 5. 98-J.D. Johnson, 6. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 7. 16-Scott Cochran, 8. 43-Adam Trimble, 9. 15-Jack Potter.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 5x-Jason Martin, 2. 20-Luke Cranston, 3. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 4. 23-Brandon Bosman, 5. 29s-Blake Scott, 6. 2b-Brett Becker, 7. 74-Connor Atkinson, 8. 75n-Nick Nichols, 9. 66-Frank Holz.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 10-Jordan Knight, 2. 9-John Webster, 3. 911-Ty Williams, 4. 7-Shane Sundquist, 5. 2d-Dusty Ballenger, 6. 33k-Aaron Ploussard, 7. 17x-Jon Freeman, 8. 75-Cash Beeson.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 12-Tyler Drueke, 2. 8J-Steven Richardson, 3. 2J-Zach Blurton, 4. 11k-Tyler Knight, 5. 65-Richard Wilbee, 6. 7c-Toby Chapman, 7. 6-Mark Walinder, 8. 91-Jeff Stasa.

Qualifying Races (Top 16 in combined finishing/passing points from Heats and Qualifiers to “A” Main/Balance to two “B” Mains)

Qualifier One (8 Laps): 1. 98-J.D. Johnson, 2. 20-Luke Cranston, 3. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 4. 7-Shane Sundquist, 5. 911-Ty Williams, 6. 10-Jordan Knight, 7. 74-Connor Atkinson, 8. 6-Mark Walinder, 9. 75-Cash Beeson.

Qualifier Two (8 Laps): 1. 12-Tyler Drueke, 2. 5x-Jason Martin, 3. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 4. 29s-Blake Scott, 5. 7c-Toby Chapman, 6. 2J-Zach Blurton, 7. 16-Scott Cochran, 8. 15-Jack Potter, 9. 91-Jeff Stasa (DNS).

Qualifier Three (8 Laps): 1. 5-Stu Snyder, 2. 2b-Brett Becker, 3. 23-Brandon Bosma, 4. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 5. 2d-Dusty Ballenger, 6. 11k-Tyler Knight, 7. 17x-Jon Freeman, 8. 66-Frank Holz.

Qualifier Four (8 Laps): 1. 8J-Steven Richardson, 2. 63-Randy Martin, 3. 50-Jed Werner, 4. 9-John Webster, 5. 75n-Nick Nichols, 6. 65-Richard Wilbee, 7. 33k-Aaron Ploussard, 8. 43-Adam Trimble.

“B” Main (12 Laps – Top 6 advance to “A” Main)

Original “B” Main Lineup:

29s Blake Scott – 2b Brett Becker

21x Taylor Velasquez – 65 Richard Wilbee

7c Toby Chapman – 75n Nick Nichols

74 Connor Atkinson – 16 Scott Cochran

17x Jon Freeman – 33k Aaron Ploussard

6 Mark Walinder – 43 Adam Trimble

66 Fred Holz – 91 Jeff Stasa

15 Jack Potter – 75 Cash Beeson

Note: 33k Aaron Ploussard, 43 Adam Trimble and 75 Cash Beeson were all involved in a red flag incident on the original attempt to start the “B” Main before weather intervened.

Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals Championship “A” Main (30 Laps)

“A” Main Lineup:

20 Luke Cranston – 5x Jason Martin

5 Stu Snyder – 63 Randy Martin

21 Tyler Drueke – 8J Steven Richardson

45x Kyler Johnson – 98 J.D. Johnson

9 John Webster – 88J Jeremy Huish

10 Jordan Knight – 7 Shane Sundquist

911 Ty Williams – 2J Zach Blurton

50 Jed Werner – 11k Tyler Knight

23 Brandon Bosma – 2d Dusty Ballenger

B Main Transfer 1 – B Main Transfer 2

B Main Transfer 3 – B Main Transfer 4

B Main Transfer 5 – B Main Transfer 6