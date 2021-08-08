Santos Wins King of the Wing Feature at Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (August 7, 2021) — Bobby Santos III won his second consecutive King of the Wing Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Santos backed up his victory Friday at Veterans Motor Speedway by topping Jason Blonde, Eric Humphries, Brian Gossel, and Austin Gossel at Nashville.

King of the Wing Sprint Car Series

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Nashville, Tennessee

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Feature:

1. 22A-Bobby Santos III

2. 42-Jason Blonde

3. 15-Eric Humphries

4. 6G-Brian Gossel

5. 16-Austin Gossel

6. 55-Tommy Nicholes

7. 68-Mike Anderson

8. 26-Aaron Pierce

9. 9-Kevin Feeney

10. 25-Matt Elliott