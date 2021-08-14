Austin Pierce Wins NOSA Feature at River Cities

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (August 13, 2021) — Austin Pierce won the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association feature Friday at River Cities Speedway. Wade Nygaard, Jade Hastings, Ryan Bowers, and Nick Omdahl rounded out the top five.

Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

River Cities Speedway

Grand Forks, North Dakota

Friday, August 13, 2021

Feature:

1. 2A-Austin Pierce

2. 9N-Wade Nygaard

3. 8H-Jade Hastings

4. 199-Ryan Bowers

5. 0-Nick Omdahl

6. 17-Zach Omdahl

7. 26-Blake Egeland

8. 99-Jordan Graham

9. 41-Travis Strandell

10. 6-Zach Wilde

11. 31-Shane Roemeling

12. 91M-Jackson Moffett

13. 14-Tom Egeland