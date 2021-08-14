Austin Pierce Wins NOSA Feature at River Cities

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (August 13, 2021) — Austin Pierce won the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association feature Friday at River Cities Speedway. Wade Nygaard, Jade Hastings, Ryan Bowers, and Nick Omdahl rounded out the top five.
Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
River Cities Speedway
Grand Forks, North Dakota
Friday, August 13, 2021
Feature:
1. 2A-Austin Pierce
2. 9N-Wade Nygaard
3. 8H-Jade Hastings
4. 199-Ryan Bowers
5. 0-Nick Omdahl
6. 17-Zach Omdahl
7. 26-Blake Egeland
8. 99-Jordan Graham
9. 41-Travis Strandell
10. 6-Zach Wilde
11. 31-Shane Roemeling
12. 91M-Jackson Moffett
13. 14-Tom Egeland