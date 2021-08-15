Photo Gallery: 60th Knoxville Nationals Finale Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Knoxville Raceway (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kerry Madsen (#14) and Brock Zearfoss (#3z). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Knoxville Raceway (Serena Dalhamer photo) (l to r) Third place Brad Sweet, winner Kyle Larson, and second place Donny Schatz. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson with his family and team in victory lane Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson in the press conference following his victory at the 60th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Rico Abreu (#24) and Shane Stewart (#71). (Mark Funderburk photo) Justin Peck (Serena Dalhamer photo) Donny Schatz (Serena Dalhamer photo) Ian Madsen (#49X) and Cory Eliason (#26). (Mark Funderburk photo) Scott Bogucki (25), Kraig Kinser (11K), and Josh Baughman (17X) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson toasts the fans after winning the 60th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#2) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kasey Kahne (#83) and Brent Marks (#19). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kerry Madsen (14) and Spencer Bayston (11M) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jason Sides (7S) and John Carney II (7C) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Ian Madsen (#49X) and Brian Brown (#21). (Mark Funderburk photo) Gio Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) James McFadden (#9), Carson Macedo (#41), and Brian Brown (#21). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson in victory lane with Knoxville Raceway flagman Justin Clark at the 60th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kramer Williamson (#73) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Greg Wilson (97) and Jordan Goldesberry (65) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson in victory lane at the 60th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Dylan Cisney (2DC) and Jacob Allen (1A) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (57) and Donny Schatz (15) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Ian Madsen (#49X) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brock Zearfoss (#3z) and Justin Henderson (#7). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#2) and Giovanni Scelzi (#18). (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap for the 60th edition of the Knoxville Nationals with Brad Sweet (#49), Brent Marks (#19), Kyle Larson (#57), and Giovanni Scelzi (#18). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson in victory lane at the 60th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) and Carson Macedo (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson celebrates winning the 60th Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Ian Madsen (#18) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Scuchart (#1S) and Brian Brown (#21). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Macedo (#41) and James McFadden (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart (#71) and Ian Madsen (#49X). (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Third place Brad Sweet, winner Kyle Larson, and second place Donny Schatz with the Knoxville Nationals queen and her court. (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Brooke Tatnell (#0). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson with his family and team in victory lane Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Giovanni Scleiz (#18) and Kyle Larson (#57). (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz, Kyle Larson, and Brad Sweet (Serena Dalhamer photo) Josh Baughman (17X) and Josh Schneiderman (49X) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Donny Schatz (15) and Anthony Macri (39M) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brock Zearfoss (#3z) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kyle Larson (#57) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Larson Makes His Dream a Reality by Winning the Knoxville Nationals Giovanni Scelzi Leads the Knoxville Nationals Points After Wednesday Program Knoxville Nationals Victory Sweet as Can Be Schatzville Nationals: Donny Wins Eighth Nationals Title Larson Capitalizes On Night 1 of Goodyear Knoxville Nationals Knoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws