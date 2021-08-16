All Stars Return To Williams Grove In Two Weeks For 39th Gunn Memorial Twins

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars Series will return to Williams Grove Speedway for the second time this season coming up in two weeks, on Friday, August 27 as they compete in the 39th annual Jack Gunn Memorial, a Twin 20s program of racing events.

Run in honor of the late, former Williams Grove Speedway announcer and promoter, the big event will be a sprints only program with an exhibition by restored racecars from the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing also on the agenda.

Presented by Union Quarries, the 39th Jack Gunn Memorial twin 20-lap mains will each pay $4,000 to win with total purses for each feature worth over $20,000 each.

Time trials will set the heat starting grids while the winner of the first 20-lap main event will draw for an inversion to start the second feature event.

Fast Tees Screenprinting of Thompsontown will pay $300 to set fast time over the field.

Both 20-lap feature events will carry full points toward the 2021 Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car Williams Grove Speedway track title.

Event sponsor Union Quarries of Carlisle is one of the top stone, concrete and blacktop producing companies in the region.

Union Quarries has been providing materials to Adams County, York County, Perry County and throughout the area since 1961.

Learn more about the company by visiting www.unionquarries.com.

“Sunshine” Tyler Courtney has established himself as the man to beat on the 2021 All Stars tour and Courtney will be trying to pick up his first ever Williams Grove win in two weeks.

Courtney has some seven wins on the season to date and a more than 300-point lead in the standings over Cory Eliason of Visalia, California.

Missouri’s Hunter Schuerenberg currently holds down third spot in All Stars points.

Aside from the aforementioned top three in points, the Jack Gunn Memorial is sure to bring many other touring pilots into Williams Grove including Paul McMahan, Kyle Reinhardt, Zeb Wise, Cap Henry, Justin Peck and more.

Just like Courtney on the tour, Lance Dewease has cemented himself as the man to beat at Williams Grove this year.

Dewease owns three Gunn Memorial victories over the years and he’s sure to be primed for a fourth aboard the Kreitz No. 69K.

Other local top contenders for a twin 20 win in two weeks should be Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Devin Borden, TJ Stutts, Anthony Macri and Lucas Wolfe.

The 39th Gunn Memorial will mark the 42nd appearance by the All Stars at Williams Grove since the series inception in 1970.

To date, local drivers known as the Pennsylvania Posse have claimed 36 of the shows with two shows going to independent driver Kyle Larson and three others going to All Stars driver and champion Aaron Reutzel.

The August 27 twin 20s will be another race in the 2021 Hoosier Diamond Series of races at the track.

Adult general admission is set at $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for $10. Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.