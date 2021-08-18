Setters Sweeps Rocky Mountain Sprint Car Series Show at Electric City Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (Aug. 17, 2021) – James Setters captured his fourth feature victory of the season last Saturday at Electric City Speedway.

Setters guided the Mike Quigley owned team to a clean sweep during the Rocky Mountain Sprint Car Series event, winning both the heat race and the main event for the fourth time this season.

Setters remained undefeated in series heat races this year, this time taking the triumph after lining up fifth.

“In the heat race the track was a little more stickier,” he said. “I got runs coming off the corners mostly. I picked them off one by one and got the lead probably around Lap 6.”

The feature redraw yielded the No. 3 for Setters, starting him on the inside of the second row for the A Main.

“In the main I got the lead pretty early, within the first couple of laps,” he said. “I just ran the bottom the whole race. It was dry in the middle with a little grip up top. I ran up there a lap or two, but felt better on the bottom.”

The victory added to Setters’ lead in the Rocky Mountain Sprint Car Series championship standings entering the season finale on Aug. 28 at Electric City Speedway.

QUICK RESULTS –

Aug. 14 – Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont. – Heat race: 1 (5); Feature: 1 (3).

SEASON STATS –

15 races, 4 wins, 5 top fives, 10 top 10s, 14 top 15s, 15 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Aug. 28 at Electric City Speedway in Great Falls, Mont.

MEDIA LINKS –

Twitter: https://twitter.com/setters_james

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/james.setters.188

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jameslsetters/

