$5,000-TO-WIN FOR USAC MIDGETS’ ANGELL PARK RETURN ON SEPT. 5

By Richie Murray

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin (August 23, 2021)………USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget racing returns to the famed Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin on Sunday night, September 5, for the Firemen’s Nationals, which will feature an increased payout with $5,000

going to the winner of the event.

In fact, it’s an increase in payout throughout the entire field, from top-to-bottom, and is among the trend of increased payouts that has become the norm throughout the 2021 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season. The full Angell Park purse can be seen below.

Twenty-one of the 24 events run thus far in 2021 have featured a minimum increase of $1,000 at the top.

It’s been six years since USAC National Midget racing last made a visit to Angell Park, a thriller won by Rico Abreu on the final corner on the last lap in the summer of 2015.

The 1/3-mile dirt oval has hosted 46 previous USAC National Midget events since Larry Rice’s victory in 1970 and can count many of the greatest individuals in the history of the sport among those who’ve won there, a list which includes 16 USAC National champions: Abreu, Rice, Bryan Clauson, Kevin Olson, Brad Kuhn, Christopher Bell, Bobby Olivero, Jeff Gordon, Jerry Coons Jr., Josh Wise, Levi Jones, Pancho Carter, Rich Vogler, Stevie Reeves, Tom Bigelow and Tracy Hines.

Bryan Clauson owns the most USAC National Midget victories at Angell Park with six, while additional multi-time winners include Kevin Olson (5), Brad Kuhn (3), Christopher Bell (3), Larry Rice (2) and Rico Abreu (2).

Angell Park’s tradition of racing dates back to the 1930s while the Firemen’s Nationals’ origins go back to 1982, won by Billy Engelhart.

The event will also feature the Badger Midgets and Wisconsin wingLESS Sprints.

MIDGET FEATURE POINTS/PURSE STRUCTURE:

POS. PURSE

1 $5,000

2 $2,000

3 $1,200

4 $1,000

5 $900

6 $700

7 $600

8 $550

9 $525

10 $500

11 $450

12 $425

13 $400

14 $375

15 $350

16 $325

17 $300

18 $300

19 $300

20 $300

21 $300

22 $300

Non-Transfers: $100