All Stars to battle PA Posse in four Central PA stops on August 26-29

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (August 24, 2021) – After a brief, two-race stint through Michigan and Ohio, the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will now continue their 2021 campaign with an all-out brawl in the Keystone State, set to visit four tracks in four days, all of which kicking off on Thursday, August 26, with a stop at the always-exciting Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville. If four races was not enough for Pennsylvania’s beloved open wheel enthusiasts, a total of five features will be contested across the Keystone, as Williams Grove Speedway will host a pair of 20-lappers on Friday, August 27.

A total winner’s share equaling $26,300 will be awarded over the four-day showcase, highlighted with Saturday’s $7,300-to-win Kramer Klash at Lincoln Speedway.

As mentioned, action will kick-off on Thursday, August 26, at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania. The Thunder on the Hill program will award a $6,000 payday; the first and only All Star visit to Grandview in 2021. “Double-D” Danny Dietrich is the defending All Star winner at the Grandview speed plant, outdueling Christopher Bell and Freddie Rahmer for the $5,000 payday.

Dubbed the Jack Gunn Memorial, Williams Grove Speedway will welcome the All Star Circuit of Champions on Friday, August 27, and as mentioned, will host a pair of 20-lap contests awarding $4,000 each. The 2020 edition was initially postponed due to weather then contested on September 18, ultimately switched from a twin feature format to a single main event. Three-time All Star champion and Texas native Aaron Reutzel scored the $5,000 share.

Honoring the late National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Kramer Williamson, Lincoln Speedway’s Kramer Klash will steal headlines in the Pigeon Hills on Saturday, August 28. The $7,300-to-win program will give All Star travelers their first taste of the “Fabulous” Lincoln Speedway this season, also acting as a prime test session for the coming $20,000-to-win Dirt Classic on September 18.

The All Star vs. Pennsylvania Posse four-race sweep will come to a close on Sunday evening, August 29, at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven. The Johnny Mackison Clash will award a $5,000 top prize, and like the trip to Grandview, will feature the All Star Circuit of Champions for the first and only time of 2021.

“Sunshine” Tyler Courtney will lead the All Star brigade into Pennsylvania Posse Country. The Indianapolis, Indiana-native is a seven-time winner on the tour thus far this season and currently leads the All Star driver championship chase over Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason and Sikeston, Missouri’s Hunter Schuerenberg. Courtney’s most recent triumph occurred at Missouri State Fair Speedway on July 29, outracing the “Madman” Kerry Madsen and Ayrton Gennetten for $10,000.

Republic, Ohio’s Cap Henry is currently fourth in the driver chase, followed by Angola, Indiana’s Zeb Wise, ten-time IRA champion Bill Balog, Nashville’s Paul McMahan, Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck, and Neptune City, New Jersey’s Kyle Reinhardt.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Weekend Outline:

Date: Thursday, August 26

Track: Grandview Speedway

Hot laps: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, August 27

Track: Williams Grove Speedway

Hot laps: 7 p.m.

Date: Saturday, August 28

Track: Lincoln Speedway

Hot laps: 7 p.m.

Date: Sunday, August 29

Track: BAPS Motor Speedway

Hot laps: 6:15 p.m.

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

1. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 29, 2021): Donny Schatz

2. Screven Motor Speedway, Georgia (January 30, 2021): Aaron Reutzel

3. East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 2, 2021): Donny Schatz (2)

4. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 3, 2021): Logan Schuchart

5. Volusia Speedway Park, Florida (February 4, 2021): Carson Macedo

6. Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (April 3, 2021): Justin Peck

7. Virginia Motor Speedway, Virginia (April 15, 2021): Tony Stewart

8. Williams Grove Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 16, 2021): Kyle Larson

9. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 17, 2021): Logan Wagner

10. Bedford Speedway, Pennsylvania (April 18, 2021): Anthony Macri

11. Sharon Speedway, Ohio (May 1, 2021): Justin Peck (2)

12. Tri-City Raceway Park, Pennsylvania (May 2, 2021): Sam Hafertepe Jr.

13. I-96 Speedway, Michigan (May 14, 2021): Tyler Courtney

14. Dirt Oval at Route 66, Illinois (May 15, 2021): Kyle Reinhardt

15. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 20, 2021): Tyler Courtney (2)

16. Circle City Raceway, Indiana (May 21, 2021): Tyler Courtney (3)

17. Gas City I-69 Speedway, Indiana (May 22, 2021): Cap Henry

18. Kokomo Speedway, Indiana (May 23, 2021): Zeb Wise

19. Port Royal Speedway, Pennsylvania (May 31, 2021): Lance Dewease

20. Fairbury Speedway, Illinois (June 3, 2021): Tyler Courtney (4)

21. Wilmot Raceway, Wisconsin (June 4, 2021): Tyler Courtney (5)

22. Plymouth Dirt Track, Wisconsin (June 5, 2021): Bill Balog

23. Angell Park Speedway, Wisconsin (June 6, 2021): Bill Balog (2)

24. SW Attica Raceway Park, Ohio (June 11, 2021): Ian Madsen

25. SW Fremont Speedway, Ohio (June 12, 2021): Cole Duncan

26. SW Wayne County Speedway, Ohio (June 14, 2021): Kyle Larson (2)

27. SW Sharon Speedway, Ohio (June 15, 2021): Danny Dietrich

28. SW Waynesfield Raceway Park, Ohio (June 16, 2021): Kyle Larson (3)

29. SW Muskingum County Speedway, Ohio (June 17, 2021): Justin Peck (3)

30. SW Portsmouth Raceway Park, Ohio (June 19, 2021): Paul McMahan

31. Stateline Speedway, New York (July 9, 2021): Hunter Schuerenberg

32. Sharon Speedway, Ohio (July 10, 2021): Spencer Bayston

33. Lake Ozark Speedway, Missouri (July 23, 2021): Cap Henry (2)

34. Lake Ozark Speedway, Missouri (July 24, 2021): Christopher Bell

35. Humboldt Speedway, Kansas (July 25, 2021): Tyler Courtney (6)

36. I-70 Motorsports Park, Missouri (July 27, 2021): Brian Brown

37. Mo. State Fair Speedway, Missouri (July 29, 2021): Tyler Courtney (7)

38. 34 Raceway, Iowa (July 30, 2021): Kerry Madsen

39. Knoxville Raceway, Iowa (July 31, 2021): Kerry Madsen (2)

40. I-96 Speedway, Michigan (August 20, 2021): Cory Eliason

41. Waynesfield Raceway Park, Ohio (August 21, 2021): Cole Duncan (2)

2021 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of 8/21/21):

1. Tyler Courtney – 5056

2. Cory Eliason – 4760

3. Hunter Schuerenberg – 4684

4. Cap Henry – 4622

5. Zeb Wise – 4554

6. Bill Balog – 4544

7. Paul McMahan – 4308

8. Justin Peck – 4260

9. Kyle Reinhardt – 4132

10. Rico Abreu – 3302