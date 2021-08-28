Thomas Wins Daytime Program Saturday at Kokomo

KOKOMO, IN (August 28, 2021) — Kevin Thomas Jr. opened the final day of Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down X by winning the preliminary feature event that was postponed from Thursday due to rain. Thomas took the lead from Logan Seavey with five laps to go for the victory. Seavey, Brady Bacon, Friday night winner Justin Grant, and C.J. Leary rounded out the top five.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: August 28, 2021 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Smackdown X – (Daytime Event)

FLIGHT ONE FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Logan Seavey, 5, Baldwin-12.863; 2. Tanner Thorson, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.971; 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-13.149; 4. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-13.163; 5. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-13.288; 6. Alex Bright, 20, Hummer-13.293; 7. Max Guilford, 79BT, Goodnight-13.351; 8. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-13.404; 9. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-13.492; 10. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-13.509; 11. Koby Barksdale, 16K, Knight-13.516; 12. Cole Bodine, 57x, DCT-13.519; 13. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-13.631; 14. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-13.856; 15. Zack Pretorius, 9z, Pretorius-13.866; 16. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-14.141; 17. Anthony D’Alessio, 01, D’Alessio-14.180; 18. Jack James, 99, James-14.262; 19. Ted Kirkpatrick, 63LK, Sturgeon-14.267; 20. Brandon Long, 12, Ballou-14.371; 21. Ryan Barr, 21B, Barr-14.717.

FLIGHT TWO FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-13.102; 2. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-13.122; 3. Jadon Rogers, 14, Rogers-13.187; 4. Thomas Meseraull, 2, Yeley-13.200; 5. Scotty Weir, 4p, Pedersen-13.246; 6. Emerson Axsom, 39BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-13.356; 7. Stevie Sussex, 77, Wingo-13.468; 8. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-13.486; 9. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-13.493; 10. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-13.504; 11. Mario Clouser, 6, EZR-13.532; 12. Brent Beauchamp, 29, LB-13.544; 13. Chase Johnson, 22, Goodnight-13.563; 14. Jason McDougal, 5m, KO-13.778; 15. Max Adams, 57, Hazen-13.856; 16. Tye Mihocko, 2E, Epperson-13.908; 17. Ryan Thomas, 77FR, Wingo-14.003; 18. Steven Drevicki, 19s, DeGre-14.517; 19. Brayden Clark, 42, Jackson/Clark-14.719; 20. David Hair, 44, Hair-14.773.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Logan Seavey, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Max Guilford, 6. Koby Barksdale, 7. Matt Goodnight, 8. Zack Pretorius, 9. Anthony D’Alessio, 10. Ryan Barr, 11. Ted Kirkpatrick.

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Cole Bodine, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Matt Westfall, 4. Tanner Thorson, 5. Alex Bright, 6. Brandon Long, 7. Sterling Cling, 8. Jack James, 9. Brandon Mattox, 10. Eddie Tafoya Jr. NT

INDY METAL FINISHING THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Chris Windom, 2. Max Adams, 3. Mario Clouser, 4. Jadon Rogers, 5. Scotty Weir, 6. Stevie Sussex, 7. Jake Swanson, 8. Chase Johnson, 9. Ryan Thomas, 10. Brayden Clark.

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Emerson Axsom, 4. Justin Grant, 5. Jason McDougal, 6. Brent Beauchamp, 7. Steven Drevicki, 8. Tye Mihocko, 9. Thomas Meseraull, 10. David Hair.

THE FROLIC BAR & GRILL C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Ryan Thomas, 2. Anthony D’Alessio, 3. Tye Mihocko, 4. Steven Drevicki, 5. Jack James, 6. David Hair, 7. Brayden Clark, 8. Ryan Barr, 9. Ted Kirkpatrick, 10. Brandon Long. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Jake Swanson, 2. Thomas Meseraull, 3. Scotty Weir, 4. Alex Bright, 5. Stevie Sussex, 6. Chase Johnson, 7. Koby Barksdale, 8. Max Guilford, 9. Sterling Cling, 10. Brandon Mattox, 11. Matt Goodnight, 12. Jason McDougal, 13. Tye Mihocko, 14. Brent Beauchamp, 15. Anthony D’Alessio, 16. Steven Drevicki, 17. Ryan Thomas, 18. Zack Pretorius. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 2. Logan Seavey (6), 3. Brady Bacon (7), 4. Justin Grant (4), 5. C.J. Leary (8), 6. Tanner Thorson (5), 7. Jake Swanson (11), 8. Shane Cottle (12), 9. Chris Windom (9), 10. Chase Stockon (18), 11. Cole Bodine (10), 12. Kyle Cummins (19), 13. Jadon Rogers (2), 14. Matt Westfall (1), 15. Stevie Sussex (17), 16. Thomas Meseraull (16), 17. Emerson Axsom (15), 18. Scotty Weir (13), 19. Mario Clouser (20), 20. Max Adams (22), 21. Alex Bright (14), 22. Chase Johnson (21), 23. Brandon Long (23-P). NT

(P) represents a provisional starter

**Eddie Tafoya flipped during the second heat.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-10 Justin Grant, Laps 11-25 Logan Seavey, Laps 26-30 Kevin Thomas Jr.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-2024, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1977, 3-Justin Grant-1964, 4-C.J. Leary-1801, 5-Tanner Thorson-1754, 6-Chris Windom-1698, 7-Jake Swanson-1647, 8-Robert Ballou-1618, 9-Chase Stockon-1283, 10-Kyle Cummins-1126.

SMACKDOWN X POINTS: (Top-8 Locked Into Saturday Night Feature) 1-Justin Grant-678, 2-Logan Seavey-659, 3-C.J. Leary-659, 4-Tanner Thorson-658, 5-Brady Bacon-654, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-646, 7-Chris Windom-641, 8-Kyle Cummins-627.

SMACKDOWN X PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Cole Bodine-23, 2. Steven Drevicki-16, 3-Max Adams-14, 4-Brady Bacon-12, 5-Logan Seavey-12, 6-Shane Cottle-12, 7-Chase Stockon-12, 8-Kyle Cummins-10, 9-Jake Swanson-10, 10-Justin Grant-9.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Chris Windom-136, 2-Brady Bacon-128, 3-Justin Grant-121, 4-Tanner Thorson-118, 5-Robert Ballou-109, 6-Thomas Meseraull-103, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-101, 8-Logan Seavey-100, 9-Kyle Cummins-79, 10-Buddy Kofoid-71.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: August 28, 2021 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Smackdown X

Contingency Awards:

GSP Driving Performance of the Night: Chase Johnson

Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier: Logan Seavey

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: C.J. Leary

Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner: Cole Bodine

Indy Metal Finishing Third Heat Winner: Chris Windom

Indy Race Parts Fourth Heat Winner: Brady Bacon

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Jake Swanson

KSE Racing Products / Irvin King Hard Charger: Chase Stockon (18th to 10th)

Wilwood Brakes 13th Place Finisher: Jadon Rogers

Saldana Racing Products First Non-Transfer: Koby Barksdale

ProSource Hard Work Winner: Max Adams