Feature Winners: August 24-29, 2021

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series
|Shawn Valenti
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Robert Ballou
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|World of Outlaws / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Brad Sweet
|Seekonk Speedway
|Seekonk, MA
|350 Super Modified Atlantic Charter
|Jeffrey Battle
|Seekonk Speedway
|Seekonk, MA
|NEMA Lites
|Paul Scally
Thursday, August 26, 2021
|Grandview Speedway
|Bechtelsville, PA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Tyler Courtney
|Merced Speedway
|Merced, CA
|King of the West Springs presented by NARC
|Justin Sanders
Friday, August 27, 2021
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Paul Weaver
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Trey Jacobs
|Boyd Raceway
|Boyd, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Marcus Thomas
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Ty Hulsey
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|POWRi West Midget Car Series
|Kyle Jones
|Deming Speedway
|Everson, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Series
|Nick Evans
|Gallatin Speedway
|Belgrade, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Logan Forler
|I-30 Speedway
|Little Rock, AR
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
|Justin Zimmerman
|I-80 Speedway
|Greenwood, NE
|World of Outlaws
|Donny Schatz
|I-96 Speedway
|Lake Odessa, MI
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Steve Irwin
|Kalamazoo Speedway
|Kalamazoo, MI
|Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints
|Bobby Santos III
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Justin Grant
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Chad Ruhlman
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Greg Dobrosky
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sye Lynch
|Lincoln Speedway
|Lincoln, IL
|D2 Midgets
|Mark McMahill
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Matt Egel
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Zack Grimshaw
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|King of the West Springs presented by NARC
|Mitchell Faccinto
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Shane Cockrum
|Trail-Way Speedway
|Hanover, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Cody Phillips
|Tri-City Speedway
|Pontoon Beach, IL
|Midwest Open Wheel Association
|Ayrton Gennetten
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|J.R. Topper
|Wagner Speedway
|Wagner, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Dennis Engelhaupt
|Wakeeney Speedway
|Wakeeney, KS
|ASCS National Tour
|Jason Martin
Saturday, August 28, 2021
|34 Raceway
|West Burlington, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Cody Wehrle
|35 Raceway Park
|Frankfort, OH
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Justin Clark
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Russ Mitten
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Kevin Gutshall
|Bear Ridge Speedway
|Bradford, VT
|USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series
|Seth Carlson
|Beaver Dam Raceway
|Beaver Dam, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Travis Arenz
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Logan Forler
|Brockville Ontario Speedway
|Brockville, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Ryan Poole
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Max Stambaugh
|Caney Valley Speedway
|Caney, KS
|ASCS Sooner Region
|Brandon Anderson
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Rees Moran
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Justin Fifield
|Dodge City Raceway Park
|Dodge City, KS
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Zach Blurton
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jason Martin
|El Paso County Raceway
|Calhan, CO
|ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprints
|Coby Pearce
|Electric City Speedway
|Eagle, MT
|Rocky Mountain Sprints
|Tim McCune
|Hesston Speedway
|Hesston, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Derek Hauck
|I-30 Speedway
|Little Rock, AR
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
|Keith Martin
|I-44 Riverside Speedway
|Oklahoma City, OK
|POWRi West Midget Car Series
|Trey Marcham
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Pro Sprints
|Tyler Groenendyk
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Scott Bogucki
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Brian Brown
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USAC Midwest Regional Midget Car Series
|Chance Crum
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Kevin Thomas Jr.
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Justin Grant
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Patriot Sprint Tour
|Jordan Thomas
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Trevor Years
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Non-Wing Champ Sprints
|T.J. Herrell
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jeremy Allen
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Shane Cockrum
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Cory Eliason
|Macon Speedway
|Macon, IL
|USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
|Tyler Roth
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Andy Forsberg
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Dusty Barton
|Michael’s Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Jack Sodeman Jr.
|Mitchell Raceway
|Fairbanks, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Colby Hill
|Monarch Motor Speedway
|Wichita Falls, TX
|Sooner Sprint Series
|Sheldon Barksdale
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Jamie Veal
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Troy Crarey
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Cody Fendley
|Portsmouth Raceway Park
|Portsmouth, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Brandon Wimmer
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
|Marshall Skinner
|Route 66 Motor Speedway
|Amarillo, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|David Luckie
|Salina Speedway
|Salina, KS
|USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma / USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
|Xavier Doney
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|New Mexico Motor Racing Association
|Caleb Saiz
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Anthony Macri
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Jarod Larson
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Sportsman Sprints
|Steve Parker
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Eric Fisher
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Ryan Timms
|Stateline Speedway
|Port Falls, ID
|Inland Wingless Sprints
|T.J. Sneva
|Stockton Dirt Track
|Stockton, CA
|King of the West Springs presented by NARC
|Dominic Sclezi
|Stockton Dirt Track
|Stockton, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Shane Golobic
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Wes Wofford
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|D.J. Freitas
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Jac Haudenschild
Sunday, August 29, 2021
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Danny Dietrich
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|George Riden
|Black Hills Speedway
|Rapid City, SD
|World of Outlaws
|Sheldon Haudenschild
|Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway
|Bloomsburg, PA
|United Racing Club
|Adam Carberry
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|ASCS Sooner Region
|Blake Hahn
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Jack Dover
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|John Lambertz
|Lorain Raceway Park
|South Amherst, OH
|Midwest Supermodified Series
|Tim Paller
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|King of the West Springs presented by NARC
|Justin Sanders