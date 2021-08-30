Feature Winners: August 24-29, 2021

_Top Features, 34 Raceway, 350 Super Modified Atlantic Charter, All Star Circuit of Champions, Allegheny Sprint Tour, ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints, ASCS Frontier Region, ASCS National Tour, ASCS Sooner Region, Attica Fremont Championship Series, Attica Raceway Park, Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints, BAPS Motor Speedway, Black Hills Speedway, Boyd Raceway, Brockville Ontario Speedway, Butler Motor Speedway, Creek County Speedway, Devil's Bowl Speedway, Dodge City Raceway Park, Eagle Raceway, Features, Fremont Speedway, Grandview Speedway, Huset's Speedway, I-30 Speedway, I-96 Speedway, King of the West Sprint Car Series, Knoxville Raceway, Kokomo Speedway, Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down, Land of Legends Raceway, Laurel Highlands Sprints, Lawton Speedway, Lernerville Speedway, Lincoln Park Speedway, Lincoln Speedway (IL), Lincoln Speedway (PA), Marysville Raceway, Mercer Raceway Park, Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association, Midwest Sprint Car Association (WI), Mitchell Raceway, Monarch Motor Speedway, NEMA Lites, New Mexico Motor Racing Association, Northern Outlaw Sprint Association, Northline Speedway, Northwest Focus Midget Car Series, Ocean Speedway, Ohio Thunder IMCA RaceSaver Series, Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association, PA Sprint Series, Paragon Speedway, Patriot Sprint Tour, Placerville Speedway, POWRi West Midget League, River Cities Speedway, Riverside International Speedway, Route 66 Motor Speedway, RUSH Racing Series, Selinsgrove Speedway, Sharon Speedway, Skagit Speedway, Sooner Sprint Series, Stockton Dirt Track, US 36 Raceway, USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association, USAC National Sprint Car Series, USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Series, USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Series, USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma, Vado Speedway Park, Ventura Raceway, Wagner Speedway, Wayne County Speedway, Western Midget Racing, Winners, World of Outlaws
Ayrton Gennetten. (Mark Funderburk photo)

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series Shawn Valenti

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Robert Ballou
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND World of Outlaws / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Brad Sweet
Seekonk Speedway Seekonk, MA 350 Super Modified Atlantic Charter Jeffrey Battle
Seekonk Speedway Seekonk, MA NEMA Lites Paul Scally

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Grandview Speedway Bechtelsville, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Tyler Courtney
Merced Speedway Merced, CA King of the West Springs presented by NARC Justin Sanders

Friday, August 27, 2021

Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Paul Weaver
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Trey Jacobs
Boyd Raceway Boyd, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Marcus Thomas
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Non-Wing Sprint Cars Ty Hulsey
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK POWRi West Midget Car Series Kyle Jones
Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series Nick Evans
Gallatin Speedway Belgrade, MT ASCS Frontier Region Logan Forler
I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints Justin Zimmerman
I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE World of Outlaws Donny Schatz
I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Steve Irwin
Kalamazoo Speedway Kalamazoo, MI Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints Bobby Santos III
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Justin Grant
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Chad Ruhlman
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series Greg Dobrosky
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Sye Lynch
Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL D2 Midgets Mark McMahill
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars Matt Egel
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Zack Grimshaw
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA King of the West Springs presented by NARC Mitchell Faccinto
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Shane Cockrum
Trail-Way Speedway Hanover, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Cody Phillips
Tri-City Speedway Pontoon Beach, IL Midwest Open Wheel Association Ayrton Gennetten
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars J.R. Topper
Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Dennis Engelhaupt
Wakeeney Speedway Wakeeney, KS ASCS National Tour Jason Martin

Saturday, August 28, 2021

34 Raceway West Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Cody Wehrle
35 Raceway Park Frankfort, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Justin Clark
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Russ Mitten
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Kevin Gutshall
Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT USAC Speed2 DMA Midget Car Series Seth Carlson
Beaver Dam Raceway Beaver Dam, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Travis Arenz
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region Logan Forler
Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Ryan Poole
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Max Stambaugh
Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS ASCS Sooner Region Brandon Anderson
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Rees Moran
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Justin Fifield
Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS Winged 305 Sprint Cars Zach Blurton
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jason Martin
El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprints Coby Pearce
Electric City Speedway Eagle, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints Tim McCune
Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Derek Hauck
I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints Keith Martin
I-44 Riverside Speedway Oklahoma City, OK POWRi West Midget Car Series Trey Marcham
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints Tyler Groenendyk
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Scott Bogucki
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Brian Brown
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC Midwest Regional Midget Car Series Chance Crum
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Kevin Thomas Jr.
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Justin Grant
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Patriot Sprint Tour Jordan Thomas
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Trevor Years
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Champ Sprints T.J. Herrell
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jeremy Allen
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Shane Cockrum
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Cory Eliason
Macon Speedway Macon, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series Tyler Roth
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Andy Forsberg
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars Dusty Barton
Michael’s Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jack Sodeman Jr.
Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Colby Hill
Monarch Motor Speedway Wichita Falls, TX Sooner Sprint Series Sheldon Barksdale
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jamie Veal
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Troy Crarey
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Cody Fendley
Portsmouth Raceway Park Portsmouth, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Brandon Wimmer
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association Marshall Skinner
Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars David Luckie
Salina Speedway Salina, KS USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma / USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association Xavier Doney
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association Caleb Saiz
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Anthony Macri
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH RUSH Sprint Car Series Jarod Larson
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints Steve Parker
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Eric Fisher
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Ryan Timms
Stateline Speedway Port Falls, ID Inland Wingless Sprints T.J. Sneva
Stockton Dirt Track Stockton, CA King of the West Springs presented by NARC Dominic Sclezi
Stockton Dirt Track Stockton, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Shane Golobic
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Wes Wofford
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Western Midget Racing D.J. Freitas
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jac Haudenschild

Sunday, August 29, 2021

BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Danny Dietrich
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA PA Sprint Series George Riden
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD World of Outlaws Sheldon Haudenschild
Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Speedway Bloomsburg, PA United Racing Club Adam Carberry
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK ASCS Sooner Region Blake Hahn
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Jack Dover
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars John Lambertz
Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH Midwest Supermodified Series Tim Paller
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA King of the West Springs presented by NARC Justin Sanders

No related stories.