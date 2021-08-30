Sanders Wins Feature; Scelzi Wins Fastest Four Days in Motorsports Championship

PETALUMA, CA (August 29, 2021) — Justin Sanders closed out the “Fastest Four Days in Motorsports” with the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC Sunday night at Petaluma Speedway by winning the feature event. Sanderson led all 30-laps in route to the win. Colby Copeland, Dominic Scelzi, Shane Golobic, and Rico Abreu rounded out the top five. With his third place finish Scelzi secured the overall “Fastest Four Days in Motorsports” mini-series title.
King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC
“Fastest Four Days in Motorsports”
Petaluma Speedway
Petaluma, California
Sunday, August 29, 2021
Qualifying:
1. 46jr-Joel Myers, Jr., 12.457
2. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 12.475
3. 57-Justin Sanders, 12.480
4. 16a-Colby Copeland, 12.515
5. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.522. 2
6. 42x-Tim Kaeding, 12.548
7. 17w-Shane Golobic, 12.582
8. 69-Bud Kaeding, 12.597
9. 35-Kaleb Montgomery, 12.612
10. 83v-Sean Becker, 12.613
11. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.633
12. 98-Sean Watts, 12.645
13. 88n-DJ Netto, 12.656
14. 21-Corey Day, 12.729
15. 21p-Robbie Price, 12.731
16. 53-Jessie Attard, 13.014
17. 26-Billy Aton, 13.090
18. 12j-John Clark, 13.680
Heat Race #1:
1. 17w-Shane Golobic
2. 16a-Colby Copeland
3. 83v-Sean Becker
4. 46jr-Joel Myers, Jr.
5. 88n-DJ Netto
6. 53-Jessie Attard
Heat Race #2:
1. 69-Bud Kaeding
2. 41-Dominic Scelzi
3. 24-Rico Abreu
4. 92-Andy Forsberg
5. 21-Corey Day
6. 26-Billy Aton
Heat Race #3:
1. 35-Kaleb Montgomery
2. 57-Justin Sanders
3. 42x-Tim Kaeding
4. 98-Sean Watts
5. 21p-Robbie Price
6. 12j-John Clark
Dash:
1. 57-Justin Sanders
2. 41-Dominic Scelzi
3. 17w-Shane Golobic
4. 16a-Colby Copeland
5. 69-Bud Kaeding
6. 46jr-Joel Myers, Jr.
Feature:
1. 57-Justin Sanders
2. 16a-Colby Copeland
3. 41-Dominic Scelzi
4. 17w-Shane Golobic
5. 24-Rico Abreu
6. 69-Bud Kaeding
7. 42x-Tim Kaeding
8. 46jr-Joel Myers, Jr.
9. 83v-Sean Becker
10. 92-Andy Forsberg
11. 88n-DJ Netto
12. 21p-Robbie Price
13. 26-Billy Aton
14. 21-Corey Day
15. 98-Sean Watts
16. 35-Kaleb Montgomery
17. 12j-John Clark
18. 53-Jessie Attard.