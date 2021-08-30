Sanders Wins Feature; Scelzi Wins Fastest Four Days in Motorsports Championship

PETALUMA, CA (August 29, 2021) — Justin Sanders closed out the “Fastest Four Days in Motorsports” with the King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC Sunday night at Petaluma Speedway by winning the feature event. Sanderson led all 30-laps in route to the win. Colby Copeland, Dominic Scelzi, Shane Golobic, and Rico Abreu rounded out the top five. With his third place finish Scelzi secured the overall “Fastest Four Days in Motorsports” mini-series title.

King of the West Sprint Car Series presented by NARC

“Fastest Four Days in Motorsports”

Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, California

Sunday, August 29, 2021

Qualifying:

1. 46jr-Joel Myers, Jr., 12.457

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 12.475

3. 57-Justin Sanders, 12.480

4. 16a-Colby Copeland, 12.515

5. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.522. 2

6. 42x-Tim Kaeding, 12.548

7. 17w-Shane Golobic, 12.582

8. 69-Bud Kaeding, 12.597

9. 35-Kaleb Montgomery, 12.612

10. 83v-Sean Becker, 12.613

11. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.633

12. 98-Sean Watts, 12.645

13. 88n-DJ Netto, 12.656

14. 21-Corey Day, 12.729

15. 21p-Robbie Price, 12.731

16. 53-Jessie Attard, 13.014

17. 26-Billy Aton, 13.090

18. 12j-John Clark, 13.680

Heat Race #1:

1. 17w-Shane Golobic

2. 16a-Colby Copeland

3. 83v-Sean Becker

4. 46jr-Joel Myers, Jr.

5. 88n-DJ Netto

6. 53-Jessie Attard

Heat Race #2:

1. 69-Bud Kaeding

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi

3. 24-Rico Abreu

4. 92-Andy Forsberg

5. 21-Corey Day

6. 26-Billy Aton

Heat Race #3:

1. 35-Kaleb Montgomery

2. 57-Justin Sanders

3. 42x-Tim Kaeding

4. 98-Sean Watts

5. 21p-Robbie Price

6. 12j-John Clark

Dash:

1. 57-Justin Sanders

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi

3. 17w-Shane Golobic

4. 16a-Colby Copeland

5. 69-Bud Kaeding

6. 46jr-Joel Myers, Jr.

Feature:

1. 57-Justin Sanders

2. 16a-Colby Copeland

3. 41-Dominic Scelzi

4. 17w-Shane Golobic

5. 24-Rico Abreu

6. 69-Bud Kaeding

7. 42x-Tim Kaeding

8. 46jr-Joel Myers, Jr.

9. 83v-Sean Becker

10. 92-Andy Forsberg

11. 88n-DJ Netto

12. 21p-Robbie Price

13. 26-Billy Aton

14. 21-Corey Day

15. 98-Sean Watts

16. 35-Kaleb Montgomery

17. 12j-John Clark

18. 53-Jessie Attard.