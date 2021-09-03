A Tradition Returns with the Fireman’s Nationals at Angell Park

By Quinn McCabe

September 2, 2021- Sun Prairie, WI– A tradition returns this Labor Day weekend at Angell Park Speedway with the running of the Fireman’s Nationals on Sunday, September 5, 2021. The Fireman’s Nationals is one the longest-running and most prestigious Midget events in the United States.

Angell Park Speedway hosted the Mid-Season Championship Pepsi 50 in the late ’70s. Harry Parr of MBC Bottling struck a deal with the fireman and turned the event into what was known as the Pepsi Nationals in 1982. The first event was a two-day show with twin 50 lap features and a combined overall points champion. Kevin Olson and Larry Hillerud each won one feature a piece that night, however, Bill Engelhart was crowned the overall champion. Other notable names to have won the prestigious event include Kevin Doty (5), Kevin Olson (5), Tracy Hines (3), Scott Hatton (2), Zach Daum, Dan Boorse, Stevie Reeves, and Page Jones.

The Fireman’s Nationals has a long tradition of garnering the attention of many top-ranked drivers from around the United States. As a consequence, several drivers plan to compete in both the Badger and USAC Midget programs this weekend. Drivers planning to participate include Jeff Zelinski, Zach Boden, Chase McDermand, Jack Routson, Thomas Meseruall, and Justin Grant.

Advanced Fastening Supply, a longtime partner of the Badger Midget Series announced a bonus for all Badger competitors for Sunday night’s event. AFS will contribute $100.00 to all Badger competitors who take a green flag lap. AFS is a Wisconsin-based company with three locations throughout the state: Madison, Appleton, and Waukesha. Need fasteners, tools, or accessories, AFS has your needs covered.

Pit gates open at 1:30 pm, with grandstands opening at 4:00 pm and opening ceremonies at 6:00 pm. Stay connected by visiting BMARA.com or the BMARA Racing Facebook page for additional announcements and information regarding events for the 2021 season.