Mihocko Victorious at Gas City

GAS CITY, IN (September 3, 2021) — Tye Mihocko won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Thomas Meseraull, Kyle Shipley, Korbyn Hayslett, and Tyler Kendall rounded out the top five.
Chett Gehrke won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Feature.
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, Indiana
Friday, September 3, 2021
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 24p-Tye Mihocko
2. 23s-Thomas Meseraull
3. 0g-Kyle Shipley
4. 1h-Korbyn Hayslett
5. 20-Tyler Kendall
6. 11-Aaron Davis
7. 11-Ricky Lewis
8. 2di-Dustin Ingle
9. 21-Travis Hery
10. 2c-Tim Creech
11. 01-Anthony D’Alessio
12. 9z-Zack Pretorius
13. 34-Sterllng Cling
14. 42-Brayden Clark
15. 44-Michael Fischesser
16. 57-Issac Chapple
17. 11-Jack Hoyer
18. 79-Max Guilford
19. 97-Tyler Hewitt`
USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Feature:
1. 93c-Chett Gehrke
2. 11t-Jacob Denney
3. 12y-Josh Yenser
4. 71-Stratton Briggs
5. 12m-Bryce Massingill
6. 11-Abby Hohlbein
7. 3e-Alex Watson
8. 36-Ian Creager
9. 42-Cory Guingrich
10. 10-Kyle Dagger
11. 11L-Taylor Nibert
12. 8z-Zach Gingerich
13. 12-Kyle Kriegbaum
14. 2-Jeremy Howe
15. 4k-Kameron Gladish
16. 49p-Carl Peterson
17. 20n-Mark Neift Jr
18. 97-Jim Jones
19. 33-Luke Lemmons
20. 01-Ryan Moran
21. 23d-Bryce Dues