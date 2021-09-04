Mihocko Victorious at Gas City

GAS CITY, IN (September 3, 2021) — Tye Mihocko won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Thomas Meseraull, Kyle Shipley, Korbyn Hayslett, and Tyler Kendall rounded out the top five.

Chett Gehrke won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Feature.

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, Indiana

Friday, September 3, 2021

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 24p-Tye Mihocko

2. 23s-Thomas Meseraull

3. 0g-Kyle Shipley

4. 1h-Korbyn Hayslett

5. 20-Tyler Kendall

6. 11-Aaron Davis

7. 11-Ricky Lewis

8. 2di-Dustin Ingle

9. 21-Travis Hery

10. 2c-Tim Creech

11. 01-Anthony D’Alessio

12. 9z-Zack Pretorius

13. 34-Sterllng Cling

14. 42-Brayden Clark

15. 44-Michael Fischesser

16. 57-Issac Chapple

17. 11-Jack Hoyer

18. 79-Max Guilford

19. 97-Tyler Hewitt`

USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Feature:

1. 93c-Chett Gehrke

2. 11t-Jacob Denney

3. 12y-Josh Yenser

4. 71-Stratton Briggs

5. 12m-Bryce Massingill

6. 11-Abby Hohlbein

7. 3e-Alex Watson

8. 36-Ian Creager

9. 42-Cory Guingrich

10. 10-Kyle Dagger

11. 11L-Taylor Nibert

12. 8z-Zach Gingerich

13. 12-Kyle Kriegbaum

14. 2-Jeremy Howe

15. 4k-Kameron Gladish

16. 49p-Carl Peterson

17. 20n-Mark Neift Jr

18. 97-Jim Jones

19. 33-Luke Lemmons

20. 01-Ryan Moran

21. 23d-Bryce Dues