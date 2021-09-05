Baytson Wins Attica Ambush

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (September 4, 2021) – Just like the previous night, the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 feature came down to the closing laps in dramatic fashion Saturday at Attica Raceway Park. In an event that was rushed through because of impending weather, Lebanon, Indiana’s Spencer Bayston took the lead from Friday night’s winner Zeb Wise on lap 36 of the 40-lap affair and drove to the $10,000 Attica Ambush victory, to make it a sweep of the track’s biggest paydays in 2021 as he also won the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics in July.

The win on All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Night was Bayston’s fifth career All Star victory and the third career win at Attica. The All Stars have now competed at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” venue 132 times.

“That was a lot of fun. That whole time I felt like we were just waiting on rain. I didn’t get as good of a dash as I should of and was behind a little bit there…I knew rain was coming. I thought if I could be as aggressive as I could at the start and be as far as we can knowing it was coming. Really really came to life the last half of that race. The long run really helped. I got my wing back and was kind of moving around and got pretty comfortable with what I was doing. I was the only one running the top in one and two…could hit the top where the lip was up and kind of transition my momentum that way. This was kind of back to my outlaw win here….slick as can be and we get this thing really really settled and get me really comfortable,” said Bayston of his Mike McGhee and Associates/XYZ Machining/Winters Performance Products/Champion Racing Oil/FK Rod Ends backed #11.

“What’s cool to think about the last two years I’ve been sitting at home watching these races and now we’re out here. That’s all to Mike McGhee and Sam and Kevin and all their hard work and Kathy and all they’ve put into this program and given me a chance and opportunity,” added Bayston.

While understandably disappointed Angola, Indiana’s Wise put the weekend into perspective as his first year team had a round past couple of weeks.

“You never want to get beat like that…that’s the second time here I’ve gotten beat late. After the month we’ve had I’ll take a first and a second, can’t really be too disappointed with that,” said Wise of his Sun Dollar Restoration/Quick Pits Auto/Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales/Bills Towing and Repair #10.

Current All Star point leader Tyler Courtney also put his best Attica finish into perspective after having lots of issues the previous night.

“I think that’s our best finish at Attica. Last night was just one of those nights you forget about and move on. All around that probably was my worst night in a race car as a driver over the last couple of years. Everyone here at Clauson/Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink they stand behind me and we ended up with our best finish here,” said Courtney.

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver, a five time and defending Attica champion, took the lead of the Fremont Fence 305 feature on lap three and other than a few cautions, dominated the 25-lap affair for a $1,000 pay day. It was Weaver’s seventh win of the year at Attica and the 63rd of his career at the track.

“I didn’t want to catch the lapped cars because you could see the loose dirt rolling across there and it was like a skating rink. At the beginning I thought this thing was too fast too early and would fade at the end. I have to thank Bob Hampshire. We were up there piecing another motor together for a spare and I told him I want to run it since we got it together…it runs pretty good,” said Weaver of his B&B Drain Service/Hampshire Racing Engines/M&L Excavating/Adkins Motorsports backed #1w.

Jac Haudenschild and Craig Mintz brought the All Star field to green for the 40 lap Attica Ambush with Mintz gaining the advantage over Haudenschild, Wise, Gio Scelzi and Courtney. Wise moved into second on lap two a challenged Mintz for the lead by lap seven as Scelzi and Courtney battled for third. A caution on lap seven slowed the tremendous battle up front.

On the restart Wise went back to work on Mintz as Scelzi and Courtney continued their battle for third. Wise drove around Mintz for the lead on lap 10 but Mintz returned the favor the next lap.

Mintz was able to pull away slightly from Wise while Courtney battled with Scelzi, eighth starter Bayston and Justin Peck for third. With 15 laps to go Wise was on the move. He and Mintz battled side by side for two laps until Wise took the lead on lap 28. Bayston was now the driver on the move having took third from Courtney on lap 25.

With seven laps remaining with Wise holding a couple of car length lead, Bayston pulled around Mintz and took second with Courtney moving into third a lap later. As the field took the five to go signal Bayston was racing to the outside of Wise and took the lead on lap 36 and drove away to the win over Wise, Courtney, Mintz and Peck.

In the 25 lap 305 feature Shawn Valenti jumped into the lead with Kasey Jedrzejek and Weaver challenging. Weaver took second on lap two as a light rain fell and drove into the lead on lap three. Weaver built a substantial lead of nearly four seconds until the caution flew on lap 11.

The restart running order was Weaver, Zeth Sabo, Jedrzejek, Valenti and Matt Foos. Weaver again pulled away when the green flew while Sabo ran comfortably in second while Jedrzejek and Valenti battled for third. Jedrzejek brought the caution out on lap 17 and on the other end of the track Sabo also sat side ways.

When the green flew so did Weaver, driving away to nearly a five second victory over Valenti, Kasey Ziebold, Seth Schneider and Foos.

Attica Raceway Park will wrap up the 2021 season Friday, Sept. 10 on Kistler Racing Products/Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating presents the Mark Keegan Classic Season Championship Night. The All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group will be in competition battling for $4,000 to win. The Napa of Bryan 305 AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales competitors will battle for $1,000 to win and the Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Models will also be in action.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.832[22]

2. 10-Zeb Wise, 12.842[8]

3. 13-Justin Peck, 12.844[2]

4. 11-Spencer Bayston, 12.878[7]

5. 26-Cory Eliason, 12.944[13]

6. 18C-Cole Macedo, 13.023[12]

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.043[20]

8. 1-Nate Dussel, 13.056[1]

9. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.072[19]

10. 16-DJ Foos, 13.111[29]

11. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.116[11]

12. 70-Sammy Swindell, 13.140[4]

13. 19P-Paige Polyak, 13.156[24]

14. 23-Chris Andrews, 13.180[5]

15. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 13.187[17]

16. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.247[9]

17. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 13.256[6]

18. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.256[14]

19. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.256[26]

20. 4-Cap Henry, 13.302[23]

21. 101-Cale Thomas, 13.329[33]

22. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.426[18]

23. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.436[25]

24. 09-Craig Mintz, 13.453[30]

25. 5-Ian Madsen, 13.524[27]

26. 97-Greg Wilson, 13.545[10]

27. 14-Tyler Street, 13.561[16]

28. 19-Marcus Dumesny, 13.600[21]

29. 70M-Henry Malcuit, 13.622[34]

30. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.656[35]

31. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.711[15]

32. 07-Skylar Gee, 13.717[31]

33. 12-Kyle Capodice, 13.749[3]

34. 2L-Landon Lalonde, 13.789[28]

35. 8M-TJ Michael, 13.855[36]

36. 00-Jamie Miller, 14.084[32]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Spencer Bayston[2]

2. 10-Zeb Wise[4]

3. 13-Justin Peck[3]

4. 1-Nate Dussel[1]

5. 70-Sammy Swindell[5]

6. 28-Tim Shaffer[7]

7. 12-Kyle Capodice[9]

8. 8-Aaron Reutzel[8]

9. 23-Chris Andrews[6]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3-Jac Haudenschild[1]

2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[2]

3. 18C-Cole Macedo[3]

4. 26-Cory Eliason[4]

5. 22-Brandon Spithaler[6]

6. 14-Tyler Street[8]

7. 97-Greg Wilson[7]

8. 5T-Travis Philo[5]

9. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[9]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

4. 19P-Paige Polyak[1]

5. 4-Cap Henry[6]

6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]

7. 3J-Trey Jacobs[7]

8. 5-Ian Madsen[8]

9. 19-Marcus Dumesny[9]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[2]

2. 101-Cale Thomas[3]

3. 70M-Henry Malcuit[1]

4. 07-Skylar Gee[6]

5. 16-DJ Foos[4]

6. 17B-Bill Balog[5]

7. 8M-TJ Michael[8]

8. 2L-Landon Lalonde[7]

9. 00-Jamie Miller[9]

Kears Speed Shop Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 3-Jac Haudenschild[1]

2. 10-Zeb Wise[3]

3. 18C-Cole Macedo[2]

4. 13-Justin Peck[5]

5. 16-DJ Foos[4]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[2]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

4. 11-Spencer Bayston[5]

5. 26-Cory Eliason[3]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 23-Chris Andrews[1]

2. 28-Tim Shaffer[2]

3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]

4. 97-Greg Wilson[7]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[5]

6. 3J-Trey Jacobs[6]

7. 12-Kyle Capodice[8]

8. 5-Ian Madsen[12]

9. 14-Tyler Street[4]

10. 2L-Landon Lalonde[13]

11. 5T-Travis Philo[11]

12. 8M-TJ Michael[9]

13. 8-Aaron Reutzel[10]

14. 00-Jamie Miller[16]

15. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[15]

16. 19-Marcus Dumesny[14]

FloRacing A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 11-Spencer Bayston[8]

2. 10-Zeb Wise[3]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]

4. 09-Craig Mintz[2]

5. 13-Justin Peck[7]

6. 97-Greg Wilson[24]

7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[4]

8. 16-DJ Foos[9]

9. 26-Cory Eliason[10]

10. 101-Cale Thomas[13]

11. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[11]

12. 07-Skylar Gee[17]

13. 4-Cap Henry[19]

14. 18C-Cole Macedo[5]

15. 23-Chris Andrews[21]

16. 1-Nate Dussel[15]

17. 3-Jac Haudenschild[1]

18. 19P-Paige Polyak[16]

19. 22-Brandon Spithaler[20]

20. 70-Sammy Swindell[18]

21. 35-Stuart Brubaker[23]

22. 70M-Henry Malcuit[14]

23. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[12]

24. 28-Tim Shaffer[22]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.073

2.26-Jamie Miller, 14.230

3.16-Zeth Sabo, 14.260

4.22-Justin Lusk, 14.278

5.X-Mike Keegan, 14.390

6.28-Shawn Valenti, 14.392

7.36-Seth Schneider, 14.453

8.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.453

9.19R-Steve Rando, 14.460

10.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.477

11.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.511

12.5-Kody Brewer, 14.516

13.5M-Mike Moore, 14.520

14.12F-Matt Foos, 14.552

15.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.571

16.32-Bryce Lucius, 14.580

17.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.597

18.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.607

19.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.610

20.Z10-Chris Verda, 14.614

21.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.700

22.15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.726

23.11G-Luke Griffith, 14.755

24.3F-Wade Fraley, 14.775

25.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 14.779

26.47-Matt Lucius, 14.805

27.77X-Jamin Kindred, 14.896

28.3M-Logan Mongeau, 15.004

29.13-Jeremy Duposki, 15.018

30.63-Randy Ruble, 15.042

31.6-Jimmie Ward Jr, 15.124

32.2-Brenden Torok, 15.183

33.98-Robert Robenalt, 15.507

34.17X-Dustin Keegan, 15.541;

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]

2. 12F-Matt Foos[1]

3. 36-Seth Schneider[3]

4. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5]

5. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[7]

6. 5M-Mike Moore[2]

7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[8]

8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]

9. 98-Robert Robenalt[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]

3. 22-Justin Lusk[3]

4. 3X-Brandon Riehl[5]

5. 11G-Luke Griffith[7]

6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[2]

7. 2-Brenden Torok[8]

8. 17X-Dustin Keegan[9]

9. Z10-Chris Verda[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[1]

2. 28-Shawn Valenti[3]

3. 19R-Steve Rando[2]

4. X-Mike Keegan[4]

5. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[8]

6. 77X-Jamin Kindred[5]

7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6]

8. 63-Randy Ruble[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 7M-Brandon Moore[1]

2. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]

3. 16-Zeth Sabo[4]

4. 9R-Logan Riehl[6]

5. 5-Kody Brewer[3]

6. 34-Jud Dickerson[5]

7. 3F-Wade Fraley[7]

8. 47-Matt Lucius[8]

B-Main #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[1]

2. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[2]

3. 77X-Jamin Kindred[4]

4. 5M-Mike Moore[3]

5. 13-Jeremy Duposki[5]

6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6]

7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[7]

8. 63-Randy Ruble[8]

9. 98-Robert Robenalt[9]

B-Main #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Kody Brewer[2]

2. 34-Jud Dickerson[4]

3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3]

4. 11G-Luke Griffith[1]

5. 3F-Wade Fraley[6]

6. Z10-Chris Verda[9]

7. 17X-Dustin Keegan[7]

8. 2-Brenden Torok[5]

9. 47-Matt Lucius[8]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[4]

2. 28-Shawn Valenti[1]

3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[6]

4. 36-Seth Schneider[11]

5. 12F-Matt Foos[7]

6. 7M-Brandon Moore[10]

7. 32-Bryce Lucius[5]

8. 9R-Logan Riehl[16]

9. X-Mike Keegan[15]

10. 19R-Steve Rando[12]

11. 26-Jamie Miller[8]

12. 5-Kody Brewer[18]

13. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[13]

14. 3X-Brandon Riehl[14]

15. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[22]

16. 22-Justin Lusk[9]

17. 34-Jud Dickerson[20]

18. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[2]

19. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[17]

20. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[19]

21. 16-Zeth Sabo[3]

22. 77X-Jamin Kindred[21]