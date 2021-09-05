Justin Henderson Wins the Midwest Power Nationals

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, MN (September 4, 2021) — Justin Henderson and Cam Schafer tied a bow on the 2021 racing season at Jackson Motorplex on Saturday evening by winning the C & B Operations Power Series Nationals opener.

The four-round event, which was divided between the first two nights of Labor Day Weekend at Jackson Motorplex and the final two nights at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., got off to a wet start when Round 1 rained out on Friday.

Nearly 50 Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series teams as well as 18 Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series Non-Wing Sprint Cars drivers returned to the track on Saturday to put on an electric show during the season finale at Jackson Motorplex.

Henderson capped the night by dominating the $5,000-to-win Midwest Power Series/MSTS main event, which was only slowed by one caution with three laps remaining. Henderson had built a 2.989-second advantage prior to the late-race restart and that didn’t slow him much as he pulled away to win by 1.697 seconds.

“We love those $5,000 checks all day long,” he exclaimed in Victory Lane. “Take it to the bank.

“It was a really technical race track. When you’re out front you’re always hearing someone out back of your car. I knew Kaleb (Johnson) had a really good car so when I saw him in second on that restart I was worried.”

While Henderson held onto a comfortable advantage throughout the race and the late restart, the battle to fill the top five ramped up as the race wore on. Kaleb Johnson maneuvered into the second position on Lap 9 and Brooke Tatnell took third place on Lap 13. Jack Dover climbed to fourth on Lap 21. He then powered around both Tatnell and Johnson on the top in turns three and four on the restart before Johnson regained second place on the ensuing lap.

“Going into the night with 49 cars, to come out with a second-place finish is nothing to hang our heads about,” Johnson said. “We’ve been fast all year. We’ll keep digging and luckily we get two nights at Huset’s Speedway coming up.”

Dover rounded out the podium.

“I was driving the wheels off of it,” he said. “We did some stuff before the feature to settle the car down in the bumps in the entry to the corners and it really helped. Congrats to Justin and congrats to Kaleb. We had a hell of a battle at the end. It’s one of those nights we live and learn and take the notes and come back next time stronger.”

Scott Winters used a late rally to secure a fourth-place result and Jake Bubak earned the Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars by hustling from 20th to fifth.

Tatnell and Parker Price-Miller each set quick time in their qualifying group to kick off the action. Brendan Mullen, Henderson, Wade Nygaard, Clint Garner, Ryan Timms and Johnson were the heat race winners. Matt Juhl and Bubak each won a B Main.

Schafer powered to the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series Non-Wing Sprint Cars victory, consistently hitting the bottom lane en route to the victory.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “I like this place a lot. I screwed up here last year when we were out here. I got off the bottom and let everybody by when it took rubber. I wasn’t going to let that happen twice.”

Mike Mueller earned a runner-up result with Nick DaRonco placing third, Jake Kouba fourth and Brian Roach fifth.

Kouba and Schafer picked up heat race victories.

The C & B Operations Power Series Nationals shifts to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., on Sunday for the first of two straight nights of action. The main gates open at 4 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Power Nationals

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, Minnesota

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Midwest Power Series / Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 14-Brooke Tatnell, 13.496[11]

2. 83-Justin Henderson, 13.579[13]

3. 23W-Scott Winters, 13.661[22]

4. 09-Matt Juhl, 13.679[2]

5. 5-Eric Lutz, 13.707[7]

6. 24T-Chris Thram, 13.727[25]

7. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 13.842[18]

8. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson, 13.923[23]

9. 2-Chase Porter, 13.973[17]

10. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 14.012[19]

11. 14X-Jody Rosenboom, 14.021[12]

12. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 14.024[6]

13. 27B-Jake Martens, 14.036[14]

14. 5TT-Mark Toews, 14.052[5]

15. 86-Elliot Amdahl, 14.066[24]

16. 50-Chase Viebrock, 14.083[16]

17. 7-Andrew Sullivan, 14.226[15]

18. 03-Jamey Ogston, 14.258[21]

19. 4W-Matt Wasmund, 14.312[4]

20. 36-Derrik Lusk, 14.323[20]

21. 10P-Dylan Postier, 14.399[8]

22. 48-Taylor Forbes, 14.551[10]

23. 99-Brayden Gruebel, 14.900[9]

24. 10-Lincoln Drewis, 14.973[3]

25. 81-Jared Jansen, 15.088[1]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps)

1. 5X-Parker Price Miller, 13.554[14]

2. 28-Scott Bogucki, 13.674[3]

3. 22-Kaleb Johnson, 13.698[16]

4. 40-Clint Garner, 13.742[1]

5. 35L-Cody Ledger, 13.769[19]

6. 9X-Jacob Bubak, 13.850[10]

7. 53-Jack Dover, 13.881[5]

8. 5T-Ryan Timms, 13.899[13]

9. 44-Chris Martin, 13.934[4]

10. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 13.953[2]

11. 12-Troy Schreurs, 13.963[18]

12. 5J-Javen Ostermann, 13.985[12]

13. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 13.992[11]

14. 14T-Tim Estenson, 14.026[22]

15. 23K-Rob Kubli, 14.058[23]

16. 22X-Riley Goodno, 14.085[6]

17. 20G-Chris Graf, 14.091[20]

18. 18-Tyler Rabenberg, 14.136[7]

19. 20-Brant O’Banion, 14.456[8]

20. 88-Travis Reber, 14.477[9]

21. 2X-Tony Rustad, 14.809[15]

22. 1A-John Anderson, 14.815[17]

23. 15C-Carter Chevalier, 14.870[21]

24. 22W-Aaron Werner, 15.300[24]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 11M-Brendan Mullen[1]

2. 14-Brooke Tatnell[4]

3. 35-Skylar Prochaska[2]

4. 09-Matt Juhl[3]

5. 27B-Jake Martens[5]

6. 50-Chase Viebrock[6]

7. 4W-Matt Wasmund[7]

8. 81-Jared Jansen[9]

9. 48-Taylor Forbes[8]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 83-Justin Henderson[4]

2. 14X-Jody Rosenboom[1]

3. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson[2]

4. 5-Eric Lutz[3]

5. 7-Andrew Sullivan[6]

6. 5TT-Mark Toews[5]

7. 99-Brayden Gruebel[8]

8. 36-Derrik Lusk[7]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 9N-Wade Nygaard[1]

2. 23W-Scott Winters[4]

3. 24T-Chris Thram[3]

4. 86-Elliot Amdahl[5]

5. 2-Chase Porter[2]

6. 10P-Dylan Postier[7]

7. 10-Lincoln Drewis[8]

8. 03-Jamey Ogston[6]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 40-Clint Garner[3]

2. 53-Jack Dover[2]

3. 22X-Riley Goodno[6]

4. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[5]

5. 20-Brant O’Banion[7]

6. 1A-John Anderson[8]

7. 17-Lee Goos Jr[1]

8. 5X-Parker Price Miller[4]

Heat Race #5 (10 Laps)

1. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]

2. 35L-Cody Ledger[3]

3. 28-Scott Bogucki[4]

4. 14T-Tim Estenson[5]

5. 20G-Chris Graf[6]

6. 88-Travis Reber[7]

7. 12-Troy Schreurs[1]

DNS: 15C-Carter Chevalier

Heat Race #6 (10 Laps)

1. 22-Kaleb Johnson[4]

2. 44-Chris Martin[2]

3. 5J-Javen Ostermann[1]

4. 23K-Rob Kubli[5]

5. 18-Tyler Rabenberg[6]

6. 22W-Aaron Werner[8]

7. 9X-Jacob Bubak[3]

8. 2X-Tony Rustad[7]

B-Main (15 Laps)

1. 09-Matt Juhl[1]

2. 5-Eric Lutz[2]

3. 27B-Jake Martens[4]

4. 86-Elliot Amdahl[3]

5. 50-Chase Viebrock[7]

6. 5TT-Mark Toews[8]

7. 2-Chase Porter[6]

8. 10P-Dylan Postier[9]

9. 7-Andrew Sullivan[5]

10. 4W-Matt Wasmund[10]

11. 36-Derrik Lusk[16]

12. 10-Lincoln Drewis[12]

13. 03-Jamey Ogston[14]

14. 81-Jared Jansen[13]

15. 99-Brayden Gruebel[11]

DNS: 48-Taylor Forbes

B-Main 2 (15 Laps)

1. 9X-Jacob Bubak[2]

2. 5X-Parker Price Miller[1]

3. 14T-Tim Estenson[4]

4. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[3]

5. 23K-Rob Kubli[5]

6. 20G-Chris Graf[7]

7. 88-Travis Reber[10]

8. 20-Brant O’Banion[6]

9. 12-Troy Schreurs[11]

10. 1A-John Anderson[9]

11. 2X-Tony Rustad[14]

12. 17-Lee Goos Jr[13]

13. 18-Tyler Rabenberg[8]

DNS: 15C-Carter Chevalier

DNS: 22W-Aaron Werner

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 83-Justin Henderson[2]

2. 22-Kaleb Johnson[4]

3. 53-Jack Dover[11]

4. 23W-Scott Winters[9]

5. 9X-Jacob Bubak[20]

6. 14-Brooke Tatnell[6]

7. 5T-Ryan Timms[5]

8. 28-Scott Bogucki[3]

9. 35-Skylar Prochaska[15]

10. 44-Chris Martin[12]

11. 14X-Jody Rosenboom[13]

12. 11M-Brendan Mullen[7]

13. 5X-Parker Price Miller[22]

14. 35L-Cody Ledger[10]

15. 40-Clint Garner[8]

16. 22X-Riley Goodno[18]

17. 09-Matt Juhl[19]

18. 27B-Jake Martens[23]

19. 24T-Chris Thram[14]

20. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson[16]

21. 5J-Javen Ostermann[17]

22. 14T-Tim Estenson[24]

23. 5-Eric Lutz[21]

24. 9N-Wade Nygaard[1]

UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 6-Jake Kouba[2]

2. 87MM-Mike Mueller[7]

3. 93-Brad Peterson[1]

4. 8-Nick DaRonco[6]

5. 99-Brian Roach[8]

6. 65-Luke Nellis[4]

7. 20L-Lucas Logue[5]

8. 04-Brian Trembath[9]

DNS: 63-Todd Hansen

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 54-Cam Schafer[7]

2. 22-Brian VanMeveren[3]

3. 69S-Jon Lewerer[6]

4. 7-Scott Brandt[5]

5. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[8]

6. 2C-Brad Cunningham[1]

7. 10-Zach Widdes[4]

8. 57-Ryan Buck[9]

9. 1-Chuck Schumacher[2]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 54-Cam Schafer[1]

2. 87MM-Mike Mueller[2]

3. 8-Nick DaRonco[6]

4. 6-Jake Kouba[4]

5. 99-Brian Roach[7]

6. 7-Scott Brandt[9]

7. 2C-Brad Cunningham[12]

8. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[8]

9. 93-Brad Peterson[10]

10. 65-Luke Nellis[11]

11. 10-Zach Widdes[16]

12. 63-Todd Hansen[18]

13. 57-Ryan Buck[14]

14. 20L-Lucas Logue[15]

15. 1-Chuck Schumacher[17]

16. 04-Brian Trembath[13]

17. 69S-Jon Lewerer[3]

18. 22-Brian VanMeveren[5]